French, Computing, Ballet and More — Everything Princess Charlotte Will Learn at Her New School

Princess Charlotte has a full academic schedule ahead of her!

The middle child and only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is set to join big brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea on Thursday, where her school curriculum will expose her to a variety of subjects like drama, art, French and more, according to Express U.K.

On top of the three aforementioned areas, 4-year-old Charlotte will also be taking classes in ballet, music and computing, the publication adds.

“We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” the school’s headteacher Simon O’Malley said, according to Express. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Late last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Charlotte “can’t wait to be with George at big school” and “is so excited about it all.”

And with two years of experience at the $23,000-per-year private school already, George, 6, is ready to show his sister the royal ropes.

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” added the source. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.”

Girls and boys each have three standard school uniforms: winter, summer and sports, with an additional ballet uniform. All students wear the Thomas’ navy jacket all year long with accessories like navy gloves and scarves being optional — and shoes must be “polishable.”

When Charlotte arrives for her first day at Thomas’s Battersea, she will be accompanied by both of her parents — a different experience than George had. When the latter started at the school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace Home in September 2017, only William, 37, was there to drop him off.

Although Kate, 37, was expected to join her son for the important milestone, she was forced to cancel her plans due to acute morning sickness she was suffering during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. Hyperemesis Gravidarum also afflicted Kate during her previous two pregnancies.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the future monarch is “very happy” at his school, where he is known as George Cambridge. William says George “loves” his ballet classes, which he started taking during his first year.

“In the Reception year children will play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy,” the school’s curriculum statement reads on their website.