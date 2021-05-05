Princess Charlotte Tells Everyone She's 16 — Not 6, Says Prince William

Princess Charlotte just turned 6, but she likes to tell people she's a teenager!

Princess Charlotte just celebrated her sixth birthday, but she likes to tell people she's much older!

Prince William revealed his daughter's cheeky side during an outing on Tuesday. He said Princess Charlotte will say she's 16 when asked how old she is, according to reports. She also says, "I'm six now. I'll do what I want."

During William's visit to Babcock Vehicle Engineering to learn about the company's important role during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's lead HR business partner Jenna Jackson asked the royal dad about Princess Charlotte's birthday on Sunday.

"She had a lovely day, thank you," said William, 38, according to Hello! "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun."

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

In a new portrait taken by mom Kate Middleton and released in honor of her birthday, Princess Charlotte bears a striking resemblance to her father.

Photos of Prince William around the same age show off their similarities, from that gleam in their eyes to their adorable grins.

Princess Charlotte may not be 16, but she is certainly growing up quickly. Mom Kate took Charlotte and Prince George to a London store for some shopping, where they used their own money to make purchases.

Prince William; Princess Charlotte

"I've always been a Kate Middleton fan... today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!," shop owner Alexa wrote on Twitter.

She shared how the royal children "had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money."

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

"Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that's just lovely!" Alexa said.

In William's recent documentary A Planet For Us All, he shared some fun details about life at home with his kids during a chat with a group of curious schoolchildren.

"Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?" asked one child.

"No, they're about as cheeky as each other," William answered. "They're very cheeky."

Another student asked William if George had taught the family how to do the floss dance.