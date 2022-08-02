Princess Charlotte Reveals Her Unexpected Favorite Sport — Before Excitedly Watching It Live!

Princess Charlotte "spends most of her time upside-down," according to mom Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte "spends most of her time upside-down" doing her favorite sport!

The 7-year-old royal joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013. Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, shared that Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport — and although she's a "budding star" in soccer, according to Prince William, that's not her top pick.

"She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like,' " Lawler said, according to Hello! magazine.

Kate added, "Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels," according to the Daily Mail.

Later in the day, Princess Charlotte showed her enthusiasm for the sport when she watched the artistic gymnastics competition at Arena Birmingham live. The young royal wore a big smile and raised her arms in the air as she watched.

Prince William and Kate's three children — including sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis , 4 — are already big sports fans, just like mom and dad. Prince George recently made his debut alongside his parents at Wimbledon and appeared at Euro 2020 soccer games last summer to cheer on England.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis is "very quick," according to mom Kate. In addition to riding his scooter around, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of Prince Louis posing on a red walker bike for his third birthday portrait.

At SportsAid House, Kate, Prince William and Princess Charlotte met a number of athletes being supported by SportsAid's Team England Futures program, including powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness, both 21. As they chatted, Princess Charlotte mirrored her parents by sitting with her hands folded in her lap. Like Kate, she also appeared engaged in the conversation by leaning forward towards the athletes as she listened to them speak.

"I did notice the Duke and the Duchess, as we were trying to do, include Charlotte in the conversations," Lawler said. "We were very mindful of that, and it was really very evident the Duke and Duchess were doing that to, I suppose, include her and reassure her."

Princess Charlotte also carried out some duties during the day out with mom and dad. She participated in an interactive workshop alongside some athletes learning about the practical advice provided to athletes on nutrition and restful sleep, organizing images of food into the correct category.

The young royal also added medals to the awards wall.

