Princess Charlotte Confidently Lets Go of Dad Prince William's Hand to Walk the Red Carpet

Princess Charlotte made the most of her first-ever red carpet appearance!

The royal joined her parents and brothers for a night at the theater to see a Christmas pantomime play on Friday. As they started their walk down the red carpet, Prince William held hands with Charlotte, 5, and Prince George, 7, while Kate Middleton took 2-year-old Prince Louis by his hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But as they got closer to the entrance, Princess Charlotte let go of her father's hand. When Prince William reached down to grab it again, the confident little royal seemed to want to take in the exciting surroundings solo. William then sweetly stroked his daughter’s head before placing his hand on her back.

Prince George calmly checked out the costumed characters and jugglers lining the red carpet, while Louis faithfully held onto mom Kate’s hand as they approached the dignitary welcoming them to the show.

Image zoom Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Inside, Prince William took the stage at the The Palladium for a speech.

"It’s wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors," he said. "A huge congratulations to everyone involved from the London Palladium, to Qdos Productions and of course the cast for all your hard work. Catherine, George, Charlotte, Louis and I are all really looking forward to the show."

Image zoom Prince William | Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Louis sat on Kate's lap for much of the show, and the royal siblings were photographed clapping for the performance.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Kensington Royal/Instagram

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The performance of Pantoland at The Palladium was a special show for key workers and others who have been helped by the National Lottery charity. Among the guests were National Health Service frontline workers, staff from the Metropolitan Police Service, London Ambulance Service, the military, the teaching profession, refuse collectors, delivery drivers and key retail workers.