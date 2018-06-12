Princess Charlotte Is Once Again the Queen's Mini-Me in Adorable New Shades: See the Photos!

Princess Charlotte has a long history of twinning with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and Monday was no exception.

One day after the 3-year-old joined her brother Prince George and her parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at Trooping the Colour, the young royal was seen enjoying a day in the sun at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park — where William was playing in a charity game.

Rocking little pink sunglasses that perfectly matched her sundress, Charlotte looked happy as can be.

But royal watches noticed something else: just how similar she looked to the Queen.

Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock; Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has been spotted wearing dark sunglasses during recent events, including two garden parties at Buckingham Palace last month.

On Friday, a palace spokesperson told PEOPLE the Queen, “underwent a short, planned procedure to treat a cataract last month.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Cataract surgery is performed to treat cataracts, which can cause blurry vision and increase the glare from lights. The procedure, which is common and generally safe, is typically performed by an ophthalmologist on an outpatient basis.

Colors may seem brighter after surgery because the patient is looking through a new, clear lens, which is likely why the Queen has been sporting a rare pair of shades.