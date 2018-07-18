Princess Charlotte Is Still the Queen's Mini-Me but This Photo Shows a Resemblance to Princess Diana

Princess Charlotte is a proud big sister — just like her great-grandmother!

The 3-year-old captured hearts in the official portraits from Prince Louis‘ christening when she sat next to mom Kate Middleton and couldn’t take her eyes off her baby brother. She even adorably held his hand for a group shot with all the royal family members.

Charlotte has been taking her duties as a big sister seriously from the start. In an adorable photo of the pair taken just nine days after Louis’ birth on May 2 (Charlotte’s birthday), Charlotte cradles Louis in her lap and places a sweet kiss on her sleeping little brother’s head.

Charlotte’s adoration for her baby sibling is reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth‘s own duties as an older sibling to the late Princess Margaret, who was four years younger than the monarch.

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

From Margaret’s birth, the future Queen took good care of her only sibling. In a portrait with their mother from around 1930, Elizabeth places a protective hand over her baby sister.

As they grew up, their close relationship continued to show. In a picture of the sisters hugging from 1932, Margaret snuggled in close next to her older sibling, who held onto the little one’s arms. The Queen also made sure to steady the toddler during a joint ride on a rocking horse.

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother around 1930 Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty

Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty

RELATED: Proof That Princess Charlotte Is the Queen’s Ultimate Mini-Me

Charlotte has given off major Queen vibes in the past. She proved to have inherited the very best of the 92-year-old monarch in school photos released back in January — from their captivating gazes to their matching hair part.

More recently, the little princess was seen enjoying a day in the sun at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park — where dad Prince William was playing in a charity game. She was rocking little pink sunglasses that perfectly matched her dress, practically twinning with Queen Elizabeth, who was spotted wearing dark sunglasses in May while recovering from a procedure to treat a cataract.

Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/REX/Shutterstock; Universal History Archive/UIG/Getty

Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock; Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Charlotte JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

However, some say William’s daughter bears a resemblance to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“Princess Charlotte has Diana’s eyes❤,” asserted a fan account on Instagram, sharing a side-by-side of Charlotte taken from Louis’ christening portraits with a young Diana.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Charlotte and a young Princess Diana Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Central Press/Getty

Some commenters added that the duo also shared a similar lip shape.

Others disagreed: “She is mini queen,” said one royal fan.