Princess Charlotte Is Queen Elizabeth's Mini-Me in Adorable New Birthday Portrait

Charlotte and her great-grandmother share many striking similarities
Princess Charlotte is giving major Queen vibes in her new birthday portraits!
At 4 years old, the little royal is twinning with her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in a trio of new photos taken by Kate Middleton for Charlotte’s birthday on Thursday.
From their captivating gazes to their sweet smiles, Charlotte has inherited the very best of the 93-year-old monarch.
Charlotte and her great-grandmother share the same striking eye structure – from their matching blue eyes to the arch of their eyebrows, there’s no questioning their resemblance.
The young royal also has lovely light brown hair. Before her hair turned a regal shade of white, Queen Elizabeth’s hair was a very similar shade to her great-granddaughter’s.
The royal relatives both share a love of bright flower patterns (and shades!). The Queen is also often spotted wearing colorful ensembles while performing her many public duties.
The little princess and the reigning monarch also share an appreciation for cardigans. Charlotte sports a gray one in two of the snaps. And they both wore matching pink sweaters for the Queen’s family portrait ahead of her 90th birthday in 2016.
And she’s a budding equestrian! While attending an event to meet and honor British Olympians at Buckingham Palace in October 2016, Kate revealed that Charlotte already has developed a love of horses — just like great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.