Princess Charlotte Is Queen Elizabeth's Mini-Me in Adorable New Birthday Portrait

Charlotte and her great-grandmother share many striking similarities

placeholder
By
Erin Hill
May 01, 2019 05:35 PM

Princess Charlotte is giving major Queen vibes in her new birthday portraits!

At 4 years old, the little royal is twinning with her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in a trio of new photos taken by Kate Middleton for Charlotte’s birthday on Thursday.

From their captivating gazes to their sweet smiles, Charlotte has inherited the very best of the 93-year-old monarch.

Charlotte and her great-grandmother share the same striking eye structure – from their matching blue eyes to the arch of their eyebrows, there’s no questioning their resemblance.

The young royal also has lovely light brown hair. Before her hair turned a regal shade of white, Queen Elizabeth’s hair was a very similar shade to her great-granddaughter’s.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA/sipa; Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty
Princess Charlotte
PA Images/Sipa
Queen Elizabeth (left) as a child with her sister Princess Margaret
Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty Images

The royal relatives both share a love of bright flower patterns (and shades!). The Queen is also often spotted wearing colorful ensembles while performing her many public duties.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock; Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Rides on Kate Middleton’s Shoulders During Fun Family Day with Prince George

The little princess and the reigning monarch also share an appreciation for cardigans. Charlotte sports a gray one in two of the snaps. And they both wore matching pink sweaters for the Queen’s family portrait ahead of her 90th birthday in 2016.

Princess Elizabeth (now Queen Elizabeth II) with two corgi dogs at her home in July 1936.
Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

And she’s a budding equestrian! While attending an event to meet and honor British Olympians at Buckingham Palace in October 2016, Kate revealed that Charlotte already has developed a love of horses — just like great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.