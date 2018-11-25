Royal Resemblance! Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Princess Diana’s Niece in Throwback Snap

It runs in the family!

On Thursday, Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child — and royal fans quickly pointed out the strong resemblance between her and Princess Charlotte.

“First day of school,” the socialite, 27, captioned the image.

Making the resemblance even more striking, Lady Kitty’s childhood hairstyle appeared similar to Charlotte’s look on her very first day of preschool earlier this year.

The pair also wore similar pairs of shoes on their feet.

Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Countless fans quickly commented on the photo, with many writing that they actually thought the photo was of Charlotte, 3, at first!

“Princess Charlotte looks like you,” wrote one fan, while another added, “I also thought it was Charlotte!”

Kitty Spencer/Instagram

Although both Charlotte and her older brother Prince George went back to school this September, their parents didn’t share any photos from their first days this time around.

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that there won’t be pictures of the royal children every year. Prince William and Kate Middleton have always made a point of treating school as a private area, so that George, 5, and Charlotte can grow up in as pressure-free an atmosphere as possible.

Will and Kate released photos of George’s first day of school last year because it was a significant milestone: his first day at Thomas’s Battersea. Likewise, the royal parents shared photos of Charlotte’s very first day of preschool earlier this year, when she officially started at Willcocks Nursery School in January.

Charlotte and George were last seen with their younger brother Prince Louis, 7 months, in two new pictures released by the royal family earlier this month to honor the 70th birthday of Prince Charles on Nov. 14.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Charlotte, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Prince George Chris Jackson/Clarence House/Getty

In the new photos, Louis, who was born April 23, is held by his mom as George sits on his grandpa Charles’ knee. Meanwhile, Charlotte and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear to focus on something behind photographer Chris Jackson’s camera.

Also featured in the photos, which were taken in September outside Clarence House: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan (in Givenchy, her wedding dress designer) was pregnant at the time, but the news hadn’t been made public.