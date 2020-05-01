Princess Charlotte Is Her Dad Prince William's Lookalike in New Birthday Portrait!

Princess Charlotte is celebrating her 5th birthday with a brand new photo that looks remarkably like her royal dad

Princess Charlotte's new birthday portraits prove that Prince William has a little lookalike!

To celebrate the little royal's 5th birthday on Saturday, May 2, her parents shared new photos of Charlotte delivering food packages around Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate amid the coronavirus pandemic. The photos, taken by mom Kate Middleton, show more than ever that Princess Charlotte is taking after her father.

Although Charlotte shares Kate's brunette locks, she looks remarkably like Prince William did around the same age. The father-and-daughter duo has the exact same smile and (slightly mischievous!) gleam in their eyes.

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, have made the connection before. During a visit to Bradford in January, they stopped by the Khidmat Centre where a special dessert display was revealed. The couple was astonished by an elaborate red, white and blue cake surrounded by cupcakes, each of which featured photos of Kate and William. The cake creator explained to the pair that each snapshot was a different moment from their lives, from their childhoods to becoming parents themselves.

"Is that me?" Prince William said while pointing to a portrait of himself as a kid, before commenting that it looked like his daughter. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible."

Kate was in agreement: "It looks so much like Charlotte."

While Charlotte looks like her dad, younger brother, Prince Louis, 2, looks remarkably like mom Kate. In new pictures released to mark the 2-year-old’s birthday last week, there’s a striking resemblance between Kate Middleton and her youngest child — something the royal mom has always happily acknowledged.

“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” a friend told PEOPLE, adding: “She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

In her new portraits, Princess Charlotte wears a black-and-white checkered dress with ruffle details around the collar. She excitedly collects prepared bags of food and knocks on a door holding a bag of homemade pasta.

During the lockdown in the U.K., the staff at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate have been preparing and delivering meals for pensioners and vulnerable people living in the local area. They made and delivered around 1,000 meals in the first week alone.

In addition to spending time volunteering and supporting frontline workers during their time in quarantine, Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George, 6, have been busy doing their school work from home.

Of course, there's still plenty of time for fun for the Cambridge kids, including 2-year-old Prince Louis.

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," Kate said in an interview with the BBC. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure."