Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Get Ready for the Coronation in New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Prince Louis wore a dark blue coronation outfit made by Dege and Skinner, while Princess Charlotte matched her mom in an Alexander McQueen dress for the coronation

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 13, 2023 01:13 PM
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
Photo: DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The palace is giving a new behind-the-scenes look at Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis getting ready for King Charles' coronation.

The video, shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official YouTube page, shows the young royals preparing for their ride to their grandfather's coronation in Kensington Palace after getting ready.

Prince Louis, 5, could be seen walking calmly into a staging room in his coronation outfit made by Dege and Skinner, while Princess Charlotte, 8, was all smiles as she entered the room in her white Alexander McQueen gown complete with a headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. The pair could be seen looking out the window as their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton entered the room in their royal coronation garb.

The two could then be seen following their parents, as Princess Charlotte appeared to excitedly gasp and point at their ride as she stood beside her father. The video then cut to the pair waving to the crowds with their older brother Prince George, 9, who had a special role as a Page of Honor at the coronation.

Additional footage also showed Prince Louis on his first royal engagement during The Big Help. The little prince appeared to be a professional as he helped out the Scouts by moving a wheelbarrow and shoveling some dirt into it.

His mother, Kate, could be seen giving him some instructions on where to move the wheelbarrow before telling him to meet her back at her location. Prince George was also shown taking a turn at archery and drilling some wooden furniture, and Princess Charlotte painted some wooden panels.

The video incorporated a cute moment between Kate and her younger children during the event, as she skipped across the grass while holding both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' hands.

Catherine Princess of Wales,Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall,Catherine Middleton,Kate Middleton,Princess Charlotte,Prince Louis
Daniel Leal-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com

The coronation concert ended the short video, with clips of the Wales' family minus Prince Louis heading up the stairs to the royals' box to watch the concert. Scenes from the concert were shown, as well as Prince William's speech dedicated to his father.

Though Prince Louis disappeared for a portion of the coronation and did not attend the coronation concert, he made a big impact online with his many meme-worthy expressions, including yawning in the middle of King Charles' coronation ceremony.

Princess Charlotte also had many noteworthy moments throughout the coronation weekend, including when she and mom Kate shared a sweet moment during the ceremony and when she sang along with Katy Perry to her hit song "Roar" during the concert.

