Princess Charlotte Adorably Kept Prince Louis in Line at The Big Help Out, Volunteer Says

Princess Charlotte is a typical big sister to little brother Prince Louis!

Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George at The Big Help Out on Monday, a bank holiday in the U.K. that encourages volunteer work in honor of King Charles' coronation. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children volunteered at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough to pitch in on various projects, and a fellow helper exclusively tells PEOPLE Charlotte didn't shy away from keeping her brother in line!

Anne Edwards is an adult Scout helper and worked with Charlotte and Louis to paint cinder blocks to support wooden planters, where she caught the adorable exchange between the siblings.

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Louis was very enthusiastic and did a good job. He was determined to do it all by himself, and he managed to dig the whole paintbrush in, flick it up, and managed to cover quite a few of us in paint!" Edwards tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "He was doing a good job!"

Prince William and Princess Kate's only daughter is "a bit older and is more sensible" and kept an eye on her younger sibling at his first royal engagement.

"She was advising him, obviously! 'Don't do that, Louis!' — things like that," Edwards says, adding that seeing the Wales children so enthusiastic about the effort was lovely.

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"They were very relaxed and joining in, like normal kids. That was what was really nice about it," the volunteer says.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' tight bond was on display during King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where they sweetly held hands on the way in and out of the event and sat together during the service. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two youngest children watched with pride as big brother Prince George, 9, stepped up to serve as a Page of Honor for King Charles, carrying a corner of his robe during processions.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

During a surprise appearance at a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle on Sunday, Prince William joked that Charlotte was tired after keeping an eye on Louis the day before.

According to Hello!, when a little girl asked the Prince of Wales, 40, where Charlotte was, he replied, "She's very tired after yesterday. She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved himself."

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo by MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Though Charlotte stayed in for the Long Walk, she did join her parents and George for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night. The cameras caught the brother and sister standing and dancing from their spots in the royal box, animatedly waving their Union Jack flags as Lionel Richie performed "All Night Long."

Little Louis wasn't in attendance — as the party was likely past his bedtime!