Princess Charlotte Stole One of Mom Kate’s Signature Moves in Wedding Portrait with Prince George

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are wedding portrait pros!

After taking their turn as a page boy and bridesmaid for the fourth time in under two years, the royal siblings gave picture perfect smiles for Princess Eugenie’s official wedding photographs on Friday.

George, 5, flashes his signature toothy grin as Charlotte, 3, sits sweetly beside him with her legs crossed at the ankle — a move perfected by her mom Kate Middleton, who first sparked the term the “Duchess Slant.”

At just 3 years old, the little princess appears to be doing a mini version of her royal mom’s signature move.

“Typically the ‘Duchess Slant’ is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture,” Myka Meier, royal etiquette expert and founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, previously told PEOPLE.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate (and now Meghan Markle!) have been regularly photographed using the “Duchess Slant.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In the sweet shot, taken by photographer Alex Bramall, George and Charlotte join their fellow bridal party members, cousins cousins: 4-year-old Mia Tindall; Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6; and 5-year old Maud Windsor (who attends Thomas’s Battersea with Prince George).

Princess Charlotte NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Also among the bridesmaids is Theodora Williams, 6, the daughter of British singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. And among the page boys is Louis De Givenchy, 6 — the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy.

The little bridal party members wore designs by Amaia, one of Princess Kate’s favorite children’s wear designers.