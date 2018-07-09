Princess Charlotte Just Debuted a Brand-New Hair Style — Featuring a Perfect Part!

She may be only 3 years old, but Princess Charlotte is already developing her own distinct style!

The royal big sister arrived for the christening of her little brother Prince Louis on Monday morning with her hair parted down the middle. She also sported a sweet blue headband from Pepa & Co. to match her patterned dress and bright shoes.

Charlotte typically wears her hair parted to the side or in a half-up style, like she did for her recent polo playdate and for uncle Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

For Prince Louis’s ceremony, Prince George, 4, had on the same outfit he wore from Amaia for Trooping the Colour — a white shirt with blue piping and navy shorts, socks and loafers to match.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father while entering Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is carried by their mother, Kate Middleton. PA Images/Sipa

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for Prince Louis's christening. PA Images/Sipa

Charlotte showed off her perfected royal wave once again as she cheerily greeted the cameras, while George showed off his shy side. They entered holding hands with dad, Prince William, 36, while mom, Kate Middleton, 36, followed holding Prince Louis in her arms.

PA Images/Sipa

PA Images/Sipa

When they reached the Archbishop of Canterbury, William told them to shake hands. They got a resounding, “Well done!” from dad before heading into the chapel.

Prince Louis arrives for his christening at the Chapel Royal with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/8pz9ZTDMpI — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) July 9, 2018

The royal siblings have had a packed summer schedule so far. They attended a polo game in June to cheer on their dad, just one day after their Trooping the Colour balcony appearance. And before that, they almost stole the show at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May.

Wearing the same christening gown that George and Charlotte wore for their ceremonies, Prince Louis was christened on Monday at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace in London. Kensington Palace announced his godparents earlier in the day.