Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new photo of Princess Charlotte in time for her 5th birthday

Princess Charlotte Helps Give Back in Sweet New Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte has turned 5!

Just in time for her fifth birthday on Saturday, Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a new photo of Charlotte, which was taken by Kate last month.

In the sweet photo, Charlotte is wearing a black-and-white checkered dress with ruffle details around the collar and is also holding a bag of homemade pasta, part of her volunteering efforts with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday!” Kensington Palace wrote alongside the photo. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”

The previous day, Kate and William released four additional photos of Charlotte, showing her packing up and delivering food for older residents living near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they've been staying amid the health crisis.

The adorable images show Charlotte sorting packages and knocking on a neighbor's door while carrying the pasta, which she, Kate and the rest of her family made the day before, a royal source previously told PEOPLE.

Another portrait shows Charlotte looking straight at the camera with a sweet smile on her face.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” the palace said Friday. “The photographs were taken in April by the Duchess on the Sandringham estate, where the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners."

Charlotte, who goes by the nickname Lottie, received birthday wishes from her grandfather, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as well as from her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

“Wishing Princess Charlotte a very Happy Birthday - five today!” a statement from Clarence House read.

The Queen shared several photos of Charlotte, including a throwback shot showing the monarch with her great-grandchildren, which was taken when Charlotte was still a baby.

"A very Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her 5th birthday today," read the celebratory post.

William and Kate also recently celebrated another birthday.

Prince Louis turned 2 on April 23, and Kate marked the occasion by releasing some adorable photos she took of the toddler creating rainbow art. The couple also shares 6-year-old son Prince George.