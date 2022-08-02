Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Kate, Prince William and Charlotte met a number of athletes being supported by SportsAid's Team England Futures program, including powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness, both 21. As they chatted, Princess Charlotte mirrored her parents by sitting with her hands folded in her lap. Like Kate, she also appeared engaged in the conversation by leaning forward towards the athletes as she listened to them speak.
Princess Charlotte also showed off her royal handshake upon arrival. After Kate and Prince William, both 40, introduced themselves to a staff member, Charlotte confidently smiled as she also received a handshake.
Prince William supported his daughter, who sported braided pigtails for the outing, with a hand on her head.
Princess Diana also introduced her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to the organizations she supported from a young age. In 2019, Prince William became patron of The Passage, the U.K.'s largest resource center for homeless and insecurely housed people, which he first visited as a boy in 1993 alongside his mother and brother.
Princess Charlotte also carried out some duties during the day out with mom and dad. She participated in an interactive workshop alongside some athletes learning about the practical advice provided to athletes on nutrition and restful sleep, organizing images of food into the correct category.
The young royal also added medals to the awards wall.
Kate, Prince William and Princess Charlotte also witnessed volleyball players take part in a demonstration of bicycle-powered smoothie makers — but the noise had Charlotte and others in the room putting their hands over their ears!
The outing marks the first time Princess Charlotte has attended a royal event alongside her parents on her own. She is typically accompanied by her older brother Prince George, 9, and younger brother Prince Louis, 4. George has attended a handful of solo events with his parents over the years. Last month, he joined them at Wimbledon.
The Commonwealth Games outings marks the second big sporting event Charlotte has cheered on in recent days. Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter joined dad William to issue a special message of good luck to the England Women's soccer team on Sunday, ahead of their Women's Euro 2022 final win against Germany.
Princess Charlotte, who Prince William revealed recently is a "budding star" in soccer, has previously joined her family at matches featuring Aston Villa, William's favorite team.