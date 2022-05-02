The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also noticed the uncanny resemblance!

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Dad Prince William in New Photo for Her 7th Birthday

Princess Charlotte is unmistakably taking after her dad Prince William!

The royal is celebrating her 7th birthday on Monday, and in new photos taken by mom Kate Middleton, the young princess is the spitting image of her father.

Although Charlotte shares Kate's brunette locks, she looks remarkably like Prince William did at the same age. The father-and-daughter duo shares the same smile, facial features and (slightly mischievous!) gleam in their eyes.

The resemblance hasn't gone unnoticed by William and Kate. During a royal outing in January 2020, William mistook a photo of himself as a kid to be of his young daughter.

"Is that me?" Prince William said. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible."

Kate was in agreement. "It looks so much like Charlotte," she said.

While Charlotte looks like her dad, her younger brother, Prince Louis, 4, looks remarkably like Kate. In new pictures released to mark his birthday last week, there's a striking resemblance between Kate Middleton and her youngest child — something the royal mom has always happily acknowledged.

Prince Louis of Cambridge posing for a photograph, taken by his mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk, eastern England 4th Birthday Portraits Prince Louis | Credit: KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP via Getty Images

"Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend previously told PEOPLE, adding: "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet, she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton St. George's Chapel Easter Service Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday - April 2022 | Credit: Antony Jones/GC Images

And when it comes to the couple's eldest child, Prince George, he is the perfect combination of both of his parents. He shares William's blonde locks, which he also had as a kid, and his mom's facial features.

Charlotte's birthday portraits were taken in Norfolk this weekend by Kate, who also just celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with William on Friday.

Princess Charlotte 7th Birthday . https://www.instagram.com/p/CdB9Oe3toeX Princess Charlotte | Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

The young princess is all smiles as she poses in a field of bluebells near the family's country home, Anmer Hall. In one photo, she hugs the Cambridges' new dog. William and Kate adopted a cocker spaniel into their family from a litter raised by Kate's brother James Middleton in late 2020 after the death of their beloved dog Lupo.