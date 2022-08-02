Princess Charlotte's Big Day! See the Best Photos from Her Outing with Kate and Prince William

The day at the Commonwealth Games marked Princess Charlotte's first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William

By
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on August 2, 2022 02:11 PM
Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty
01 of 26
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte had a royal first on Tuesday: her first solo public outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William.

02 of 26
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (R), Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2R), James, Viscount Severn (C) and Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (3L) greet Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (4L) and her mother Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2L) as they arrive to watch swimming heats at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, on day five of the Commonwealth Games
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The royal trio headed to the Commonwealth Games, where they watched a swim meet from one row ahead of Prince William's uncle Prince Edward and his family: wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, daughter Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn.

03 of 26
Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie Countess of Wessex and James Viscount Severn, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton greet Sophie and Prince Edward's family. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The family greeted each other with cheek kisses.

04 of 26
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte watched the swimming competition intently, with Kate sharing some guidance on the different events.

05 of 26
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the action on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Elsa/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte sported a striped dress for the outing, with her hair pulled back in braided pigtails.

06 of 26
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Princess Charlotte smile as they watch a swimming event at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

The Commonwealth Games outings marks the second big sporting event Charlotte has cheered on in recent days. Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter joined dad William to issue a special message of good luck to the England Women's soccer team on Sunday, ahead of their Women's Euro 2022 final win against Germany.

07 of 26
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the swimming during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, who Prince William revealed recently is a "budding star" in soccer, has previously joined her family at soccer matches featuring Aston Villa, William's favorite team.

08 of 26
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games 2022
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Like any sports fan, Princess Charlotte went through a range of emotions while watching the event — from excited...

09 of 26
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) sit with their daughter Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (C) as they watch the men's 1500m freestyle heats swimming event
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

...to cautious...

10 of 26
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

...to on the edge of her seat...

11 of 26
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the swimming during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

...to approving!

12 of 26
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at SportsAid House during the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Following the swim meet, Princess Charlotte joined Kate and Prince William to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.

13 of 26
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (C) shakes hands with Tim Lawler CEO of SportsAid during a visit with her parents to SportsAid House on day five of the Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte showed off her royal handshake upon arrival and received proud smiles from her parents.

14 of 26
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak with athletes during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate, Prince William and Charlotte met a number of athletes being supported by SportsAid's Team England Futures program, including powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness, both 21. As they chatted, Princess Charlotte mirrored her parents by sitting with her hands folded in her lap. Like Kate, she also appeared engaged in the conversation by leaning forward towards the athletes as she listened to them speak.

15 of 26
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge shakes hands with a support staff member during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Another handshake!

16 of 26
Tim Lawler CEO of SportsAid, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a demonstration of a bicycle powered smoothie maker during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate, Prince William and Princess Charlotte witnessed volleyball players take part in a demonstration of bicycle-powered smoothie makers — but the noise had Charlotte and others in the room putting their hands over their ears!

17 of 26
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge take part in an interactive learning experience during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte also carried out some duties during the day out with mom and dad. She participated in an interactive workshop alongside some athletes learning about the practical advice provided to athletes on nutrition and restful sleep, organizing images of food into the correct category.

18 of 26
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge sticks a Medal to the Medal wall during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The young royal also added medals to the awards wall.

19 of 26
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

During a group photo, Princess Charlotte took center stage!

20 of 26
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte seated behind The Earl and Countess of Wessex at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Then it was back to the sports action at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

21 of 26
Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

At one point, Princess Charlotte adorably put her hands on each other her parents' shoulders.

22 of 26
Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

And it's not an outing for one of the Cambridge kids without some funny faces!

23 of 26
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte watching the Artistic Gymnastics at Arena Birmingham on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport to be gymnastics, and she showed off her enthusiasm for the competition while watching it live at Arena Birmingham.

24 of 26
Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels," Kate said, according to the Daily Mail.

25 of 26
Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty

"She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like,' " Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, said, according to Hello! magazine.

26 of 26
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Arena Birmingham on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday August 2, 2022.
Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. David Davies/PA Images via Getty

The young princess excitedly raised her hands in the air and smiled wide during the gymnastics competition.

