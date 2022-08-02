Princess Charlotte's Big Day! See the Best Photos from Her Outing with Kate and Prince William

02 of 26 OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images The royal trio headed to the Commonwealth Games, where they watched a swim meet from one row ahead of Prince William's uncle Prince Edward and his family: wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, daughter Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn.

03 of 26 Prince William and Kate Middleton greet Sophie and Prince Edward's family. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The family greeted each other with cheek kisses.

04 of 26 Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Charlotte watched the swimming competition intently, with Kate sharing some guidance on the different events.

05 of 26 Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Elsa/Getty Images Princess Charlotte sported a striped dress for the outing, with her hair pulled back in braided pigtails.

06 of 26 Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock The Commonwealth Games outings marks the second big sporting event Charlotte has cheered on in recent days. Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter joined dad William to issue a special message of good luck to the England Women's soccer team on Sunday, ahead of their Women's Euro 2022 final win against Germany.

08 of 26 Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Like any sports fan, Princess Charlotte went through a range of emotions while watching the event — from excited...

09 of 26 Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images ...to cautious...

10 of 26 Princess Charlotte with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games. Chris Jackson/Getty Images ...to on the edge of her seat...

11 of 26 Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images ...to approving!

12 of 26 Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Following the swim meet, Princess Charlotte joined Kate and Prince William to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.

13 of 26 Princess Charlotte. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlotte showed off her royal handshake upon arrival and received proud smiles from her parents.

14 of 26 Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Kate, Prince William and Charlotte met a number of athletes being supported by SportsAid's Team England Futures program, including powerlifters Tom Smith and Lottie McGuinness, both 21. As they chatted, Princess Charlotte mirrored her parents by sitting with her hands folded in her lap. Like Kate, she also appeared engaged in the conversation by leaning forward towards the athletes as she listened to them speak.

15 of 26 Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Another handshake!

16 of 26 Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Kate, Prince William and Princess Charlotte witnessed volleyball players take part in a demonstration of bicycle-powered smoothie makers — but the noise had Charlotte and others in the room putting their hands over their ears!

17 of 26 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlotte also carried out some duties during the day out with mom and dad. She participated in an interactive workshop alongside some athletes learning about the practical advice provided to athletes on nutrition and restful sleep, organizing images of food into the correct category.

18 of 26 Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images The young royal also added medals to the awards wall.

19 of 26 Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images During a group photo, Princess Charlotte took center stage!

20 of 26 Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images Then it was back to the sports action at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

21 of 26 Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty At one point, Princess Charlotte adorably put her hands on each other her parents' shoulders.

22 of 26 Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty And it's not an outing for one of the Cambridge kids without some funny faces!

23 of 26 Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images Princess Charlotte revealed her favorite sport to be gymnastics, and she showed off her enthusiasm for the competition while watching it live at Arena Birmingham.

24 of 26 Princess Charlotte. Karwai Tang/WireImage "Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels," Kate said, according to the Daily Mail.

25 of 26 Princess Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics, and while they're trying lots of different sports at home, I understand, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like,' " Tim Lawler, the chief executive of Sports Aid, said, according to Hello! magazine.