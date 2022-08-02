Surprise! Princess Charlotte Joins Kate Middleton and Prince William at Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte is enjoying a day at the pool!
Kate Middleton and Prince William took their 7-year-old daughter to a swim meet at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, joining royal relatives Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children in the crowd.
Princess Charlotte clearly had fun too — the royal smiled and laughed among the spectators while receiving some expert guidance on the different events from mom Kate, 40. At one point, she even gave her dad an approving thumbs up!
The outing marks the first time Charlotte has attended a royal event alongside her parents on her own. She is typically accompanied by her older brother Prince George, 9, and younger brother Prince Louis, 4. George has attended a handful of solo events with his parents over the years. Last month, he joined them at Wimbledon.
The swim meet is the second big sporting event Charlotte has cheered on in recent days. Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter joined dad William, 40, to issue a special message of good luck to the England Women's soccer team on Sunday, ahead of their Women's Euro 2022 final win against Germany.
Princess Charlotte, who Prince William revealed recently is a "budding star" in soccer, has previously joined her family at matches featuring Aston Villa, William's favorite team.
After watching the races, the Cambridges met some of the up-and-coming athletes and their support staff who are being inspired by the Games' current competitors to strive to one day join them.
William and Kate took part in an interactive workshop alongside some athletes learning about the practical advice provided to athletes on nutrition and restful sleep.
Backed by SportsAid, for which Kate has been patron for most of her public life, the young athletes were part of Team England Futures program, which is also supported by Commonwealth Games England. They have been given the opportunity to experience the workings of the Games from behind the scenes, to help better prepare athletes to deliver medal-winning performances and also show support staff with a look at the challenges they may face at a multi-sport competition.
The Commonwealth Games, which have been attended by Edward and Sophie throughout the past week, kicked off last Thursday by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who arrived in the prince's vintage Aston Martin. During the opening ceremony, Charles read a special message from his mother Queen Elizabeth, that had been included in a special baton relayed across the Commonwealth over the last nine months in the run-up to the games.
"Over the years, the coming together of so many for the 'Friendly Games' has created memorable shared experiences, established long-standing relationships, and even created some friendly rivalries! But above all they remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations," wrote Queen Elizabeth.
Prince William and Kate's visit with Charlotte came after the couple, who love to play tennis, go sailing and diving together, had their own sport-based weekend. While William watched at England win Euro 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London — later presenting the trophy to winning England captain Leah Williamson — Kate took part in a sailing event at Plymouth, on the southwest coast of England.
William and Kate are often pitted against each other in playful contests on the court or at sea, underlying their love of doing competitive sports together.