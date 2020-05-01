Princess Charlotte Is on a Special Mission in Her New Birthday Portraits: See All 4!

Princess Charlotte is on royal duty!

In honor of her fifth birthday on May 2, proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William released four new photos of their daughter. The sweet new snaps show her taking part in a volunteering effort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” the palace said in a statement on Friday. 'The photographs were taken in April by the Duchess on the Sandringham estate, where the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners."

Charlotte and her family pitched in to help pack up and deliver food parcels for older residents living near their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they have been isolating amid the crisis.

In the photos, Charlotte knocks on a neighbor's door while carrying some homemade pasta, which she, mom Kate, 38, and the rest of her family made the previous day, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate also snapped an adorable photo of Charlotte (looking just like her dad William!) confidently smiling directly at the camera in a black-and-white checkered dress with ruffle details around the collar.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge

The family of five joined the initiative, which was organized by staff at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, for two-and-a-half hours on a day in April. During the lockdown in the U.K., the staff at the estate have been preparing and delivering meals for elderly and vulnerable people living in the local area. They made and delivered around 1,000 meals in the first week alone.

The Cambridge family has had a few at-home celebrations recently. Just last week, Charlotte's little brother, Prince Louis, celebrated his 2nd birthday.

The lively toddler prince got his hands covered in colorful paint as he created some rainbow art. The photos, also taken by Kate, show him grinning in a new blue gingham shirt, which he somehow kept spotless during his fingerprinting session!

William and Kate also just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They marked the day privately at home, but also made time to sneak in some royal work.

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis BBC

The little princess — who goes by the nickname Lottie — was seen alongside older brother Prince George, 6, and Louis and their royal parents last week when they joined the Clap for Carers initiative.