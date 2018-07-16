The Sweet Princess Charlotte Detail You May Have Missed in Prince Louis' Christening Portraits

Mommy’s little helper!

Princess Charlotte is no stranger to stealing the spotlight, and the official portraits from Prince Louis‘ christening, released Sunday, were no exception.

In the group shot with all the royal family members, including uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle, Charlotte sits next to mom Kate Middleton. While everyone else looks at the camera and smiles (including a wide grin from Prince George, who is perched on dad Prince William‘s lap), the proud big sister is focused only on Louis as she lovingly gazes at her baby brother and adorably holds his hand.

When Kate’s side of the family — including a pregnant Pippa Middleton — joins the group, Charlotte directs her attention towards the camera and candidly holds her leg as she sits on the couch.

Charlotte also steals the show in a portrait of the family of five, where she poses holding Louis’ christening robe with her leg to the side in a little ballerina stance.

Seated (left to right): The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duchess of Sussex. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

Seated (left to right): Prince George, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duke of Sussex, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, Mrs. Carole Middleton, Mr. Michael Middleton, Mrs. Pippa Matthews, Mr. James Matthews, Mr. James Middleton. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

RELATED: That Smile! Prince Louis Is the Happiest Baby in Newly Released Christening Portrait with Mom Kate

The 3-year-old has been taking her duties as a big sister seriously from the start. In an adorable photo of the pair taken just nine days after Louis’ birth on May 2 (Charlotte’s birthday), Charlotte cradles Louis in her lap and places a sweet kiss on her sleeping little brother’s head.

RELATED VIDEO: Did Princess Charlotte Tell Off Photographers at Prince Louis’ Christening?

Both that photo as well as a solo shot of of the newborn royal were taken by Kate at the family’s home at Kensington Palace.

The portrait of Charlotte and Louis closely resembled the sweet image of big brother Prince George planting a kiss on his baby sister’s forehead a month after her birth in 2015.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Charlotte has proven to be protective of her baby brother as well. The little princess appeared to have a cheeky message for photographers at Louis’ christening last Monday. As she exited the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace with her family after the ceremony, she appeared to tell the gathered media: “You’re not coming.”

Following the christening, guests of William and Kate were invited to a private tea at Clarence House, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall‘s official London residence. There, they were served slices from a tier of Will and Kate’s 2011 wedding cake.