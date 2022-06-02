Queen's Jubilee

Princess Charlotte Stops Prince Louis from Waving During Their Carriage Ride in Total Big Sister Moment!

Prince Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019 — and his enthusiastic wave returned for the Platinum Jubilee
By Stephanie Petit June 02, 2022 06:44 AM
Princess Charlotte is in charge!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children made their carriage debut on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday. Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, sat side-by-side across from Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in the first carriage of the procession, excitedly taken in the spectacle.

In one funny moment, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were enthusiastically waving to the crowd, until Charlotte decided to give herself a break. Louis, however, continued his gestures — until his big sister stopped him by taking his hand and placing it on his lap.

Undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.

Princess Charlotte has had a special bond with her little brother from the start. In official portraits from Prince Louis' christening, Charlotte sweetly holds the baby's hand and lovingly gazes at him as everyone else smiles for the camera.

Princess Charlotte
| Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While it is the first time that George, Charlotte and Louis have taken part in the carriage procession, the young royals are already Trooping the Colour pros, having all previously appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2.
| Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Louis debuted his royal wave at Trooping the Colour in 2019 when he appeared with his parents and siblings on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time. Louis had everyone — including Prince William and Kate! — giggling as he enthusiastically waved at the crowd gathered outside the palace and pointed to the Royal Air Force jets overhead.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
| Credit: BACKGRID

All three of the Cambridge kids coordinated in blue for the Queen's birthday parade. Prince George looked all grown up in a suit, white collared shirt and blue tie. Princess Charlotte wore a blue dress with sheer sleeves. And Prince Louis looked adorable in a sailor-inspired white and blue ensemble that is a royal hand-me-down from his dad William.

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton
| Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are at the age where they can now join their family on special occasions. On Christmas in Dec. 2019, the siblings took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.

In March, the two eldest Cambridge kids also joined their parents at a service of thanksgiving honoring their great-grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

