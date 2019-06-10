Princess Charlotte Had a Surprise Hair Change During Trooping the Colour That Went Unnoticed!

Princess Charlotte changed up her look in the middle of Trooping the Colour — and we almost missed it!

The little royal, 4, showed off two different hairstyles at the annual celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday on Saturday.

Fans got their first glimpse of the day at Charlotte when she peeked out a Buckingham Palace window, catching a view of the gathering crowds with brothers Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 1. In the shots, the princess is seen sporting her hair pulled back in a half-up ‘do complete with a blue bow on top of her head.

However, Princess Charlotte‘s style had changed by the time the royal family emerged on the balcony to watch the flypast. She was now sporting two braids that met in the back and tied with the same bow — similar to the hairstyle she recently wore to check out her mom’s “Back to Nature” garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. (The double braids even appeared to influence Kate, who rocked a twinning look to show the garden to the Queen the following day.)

Princess Charlotte Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Although Kate was likely behind Charlotte’s last-minute style — the royal mom showed off her braiding skills when she and William visited Northern Ireland’s Cinemagic, a charity that uses film, television and digital technologies to help more than 500,000 young people, in February — Prince William has been upping his own styling game.

Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

During a March visit to a Blackpool, the royal parents visited a park that had been transformed from a place where addicts once congregated to a family-friendly playground. A resident belonging to the group Dads 4 Life got a laugh from the couple as he spoke of the challenges of styling his little girl’s hair, adding that he finally learned after watching YouTube tutorials.

“Never try to do a ponytail!” William commiserated. “Nightmare.”

Kate asked him, “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”

William said, “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”