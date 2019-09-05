Every Photo You Need to See of Princess Charlotte's Milestone First Day of School with Prince George

By Stephanie Petit
September 05, 2019 06:52 AM

1 of 12

Press Association via AP Images

Princess Charlotte‘s first day of school is in the royal books! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Press Association via AP Images

The 4-year-old started at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school near the family’s Kensington Palace home that big brother Prince George already attends. 

3 of 12

Press Association via AP Images

Charlotte had a big support system with her for the drop off: brother Prince George, mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

But still, Princess Charlotte wasn’t immune to some first day jitters!

Advertisement

5 of 12

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Luckily, mom was there to hide behind…

6 of 12

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

…so the normally scene-stealing royal could carefully check out the scene.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Press Association via AP Images

Charlotte nervously played with her ponytail as she was greeted by the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem, who shook hands with both George and Charlotte.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both Princess Charlotte and Princess George were looking sharp in their uniforms for the first day of the school year. 

Advertisement

9 of 12

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Although Princess Charlotte is known to rock a number of hairstyles, she went with a simple low ponytail tied with a navy bow for her school debut.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charlotte’s shy demeanor was a reminder of how Prince George acted on his first day in Sept. 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal parents took Charlotte to her classroom of 21 students to meet her new teacher and settle in.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.