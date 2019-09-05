Every Photo You Need to See of Princess Charlotte's Milestone First Day of School with Prince George
Princess Charlotte‘s first day of school is in the royal books!
The 4-year-old started at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school near the family’s Kensington Palace home that big brother Prince George already attends.
Charlotte had a big support system with her for the drop off: brother Prince George, mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William.
But still, Princess Charlotte wasn’t immune to some first day jitters!
Luckily, mom was there to hide behind…
…so the normally scene-stealing royal could carefully check out the scene.
Charlotte nervously played with her ponytail as she was greeted by the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem, who shook hands with both George and Charlotte.
Both Princess Charlotte and Princess George were looking sharp in their uniforms for the first day of the school year.
Although Princess Charlotte is known to rock a number of hairstyles, she went with a simple low ponytail tied with a navy bow for her school debut.
Charlotte’s shy demeanor was a reminder of how Prince George acted on his first day in Sept. 2017.
The royal parents took Charlotte to her classroom of 21 students to meet her new teacher and settle in.