Everything We Know About Birthday Girl Princess Charlotte — from Her Nickname to Love of Dancing

Everyone knows that Princess Charlotte is regally adorable, but the 4-year-old royal has certainly developed her own personality. Recently, parents Kate Middleton and Prince William have been sharing insights into their daughter’s favorite things.

Here’s everything to know about Princess Charlotte.

1. Her name carries special meaning.

Just days after the little royal’s May 2, 2015 arrival, it was announced that her full name was Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Her middle names pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, her great-grandmother, and the late Princess Diana, her late grandmother.

2. But she also has an adorable nickname.

Belfast-based blogger Laura-Ann hoped to catch a glimpse of Kate and Prince William during their two-day visit to Northern Ireland in March 2019. Not only did Laura-Ann get to have a chat with the royal mom, but she also learned what Kate calls Charlotte.

Laura-Ann explained that Kate asked how old her son is – and then unexpectedly dropped Charlotte’s sweet nickname.

“And I said is he is 4 and she said, ‘Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie’ – she calls her Lottie!” Laura-Ann excitedly shared.

3. Charlotte is in charge…

During a special “mummy chat” with a fellow parent in March 2017, Kate revealed that Charlotte is a natural leader.

“She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge,” Samantha Burge told reporters.

The Queen agrees. In Jan. 2018, the monarch spoke with a 10-year-old school girl and asked if she looked after her 6-year-old sister. But the girls’ mother replied, “It’s the other way around.”

The Queen quickly came back with, “It’s like that with Charlotte and George.”

4. She developed a “feisty” personality early.

Kate talked about her then 1-year-old daughter during celebrations in London to mark the Queen’s official 90th birthday, saying, “Oh, she is very cute, but she has got quite a feisty side.”

5. She’s an animal lover

In fall 2016, Charlotte attended her first official playdate in Canada. While she was there, she made a couple new friends — a little bunny and a service dog named Moose. She had a big smile on her face during her interactions with both. And we know she loves her dog, Lupo, and hamster, Marvin!

6. Charlotte mastered the art of the curtsy as a toddler.

While departing from Warsaw, Poland, in July 2017, Charlotte bid adieu to the Polish dignitaries who lined up to see the family off. And at the encouragement of her mom, Charlotte ducked into a curtsy like a pro.

7. Her favorite color is pink.

Kate shared a touching moment with 6-year-old Nevaeh Richardson-Natiko, who presented the royal with a bouquet of flowers during a visit to Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London in Nov. 2017.

“She asked me what my favorite color is,” Nevaeh, who wore a pink party dress, told reporters after her chat with Princess Kate. “I said it was pink, and she said that’s Charlotte’s favorite color too.”

8. Princess Charlotte is confident.

“She’s very sweet and very confident — she’s always chatting away,” a source said of the little royal, adding that she “is so polite, but also fun and energetic. She has beautiful manners.”

9. And she can even speak some Spanish.

Nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is from Spain, and Charlotte has picked up some words.

10. Princess Charlotte loves to dance.

William revealed that dancing is Charlotte’s favorite hobby in March 2018. “My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” he proudly told attendees at a Commonwealth Day reception.

Around Christmas, Kate and Charlotte left the boys of the family at home and got an early sneak peek of the Royal Opera House’s take on The Nutcracker ballet, attending a pre-rehearsal performance.

The princess is also taking private ballet lessons at a dance school.

11. She has the royal wave down pat.

The little royal is constantly waving to crowds gathered to see her – in fact, she even turned around on the steps on her way to meet her baby brother, Prince Louis, at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in April 2018. (It’s no surprise that she’s mastered the move – Charlotte has none other than the Queen to look to for guidance.)

12. She likes to help cook.

While helping put the finishing touches to a meal prepared for the Commonwealth Big Lunch in March 2018, Kate chatted with volunteers about her children.

“I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy,” Kate told one of the members.

And in Feb. 2019, the royal mom learned about how food can affect physical and mental well-being during her visit to the Lavender Primary School in support of Children’s Mental Health Week.

“Charlotte loves olives,” Kate told the school children.

Her kids also help her cook, including their favorite “cheesy pasta” recipe.

“She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her,” Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, told reporters. “They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.”

13. Charlotte is a pro at being in wedding parties.

The little royal has served as a bridesmaid in a number of weddings including aunt Pippa Middleton’s nuptials, the ceremony of Kate’s close friend Sophie Carter, uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s marriage.

14. And she even keeps the other kids in line.

“She was really sweet,” a guest at Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding told PEOPLE. “There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, ‘No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.’ She was really organized!”

15. She’s an amazing big sister.

Princess Charlotte has been taking her duties as a big sister seriously from the start. In an adorable photo of the pair taken just nine days after Louis’ birth on May 2 (Charlotte’s birthday), she cradled Louis in her lap and places a sweet kiss on her sleeping little brother’s head.

And in a group photo from Louis’ July 2018 christening, the proud big sister is focused only on her brother as she lovingly gazes at Louis and adorably holds his hand.

16. And that means being protective of her little sibling.

The little princess appeared to have a cheeky message for photographers at Louis’ christening. As she exited the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace with her family after the ceremony, she appeared to tell the gathered media: “You’re not coming.”