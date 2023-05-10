Princess Charlotte Follows the 5-Second Rule While Eating a S'more in Must-See Moment

Every kid knows the 5-second rule — even Princess Charlotte!

While eating some freshly made s'mores during a volunteering event with the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough on Monday, the 8-year-old royal was spotted dropping a piece of the graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow treat on the ground.

Undeterred, she reached down and grabbed the piece off the grass and popped it in her mouth, as seen in a video posted by Hello! magazine.

Princess Charlotte's relatable moment was almost missed — in the same video, her scene-stealing younger brother Prince Louis, 5, was eating his s'more and enjoying it enthusiastically. He rolled his neck in delight at the dessert and even knocked into his sister before mom Kate Middleton pulled him into an embrace.

The volunteer event with the Scouts was a family affair, with Prince William, Princess Kate, and all three Wales children, including 9-year-old Prince George, joining the event. It was a part of the Big Help Out, a nationwide charity initiative in honor of the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Scouting is a cause close to Princess Kate, 41, who is the joint President of the Scout Association.

Kate was a Brownie as a young girl alongside her sister, Pippa, who attended King Charles' coronation on Saturday with their brother and parents. The royal became a patron of the organization in 2012, helping to raise volunteer numbers, and has been a regular visitor to their troops since.

When she wasn't sneaking s'mores off the ground, Princess Charlotte acted as a devoted big sister role to her younger sibling, according to Anne Edwards, an adult Scout helper who worked with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The siblings painted cinder blocks to support wooden planters, where Edwards caught an adorable exchange between the siblings.

"She was advising him, obviously! 'Don't do that, Louis!' — things like that," Edwards says.

"Louis was very enthusiastic and did a good job. He was determined to do it all by himself, and he managed to dig the whole paintbrush in, flick it up, and managed to cover quite a few of us in paint!" Edwards tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "He was doing a good job!"

"They were very relaxed and joining in, like normal kids. That was what was really nice about it," the volunteer says.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' bond was also on display during King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, where they sweetly held hands on the way in and out of the event and sat together during the service. The Prince and Princess of Wales' two youngest children watched as big brother Prince George served as a Page of Honor for King Charles, carrying a corner of his robe during processions.

During a surprise appearance at a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle on Sunday, Prince William joked that Charlotte was tired after keeping an eye on Louis the day before.

According to Hello!, when a little girl asked the Prince of Wales, 40, where Charlotte was, he replied, "She's very tired after yesterday. She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved himself."

Though Princess Charlotte stayed in for the Big Lunch, she did join her parents and Prince George for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday night. The cameras caught the brother and sister standing and dancing from their spots in the royal box, animatedly waving their Union Jack flags as Lionel Richie performed "All Night Long."

Little Louis wasn't in attendance — as the party was likely past his bedtime!