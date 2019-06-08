Princess Charlotte Has Mastered Big Brother Prince George's Royal Double Wave

Prince Louis may have debuted his first royal wave during his Trooping the Colour debut on Saturday, but big sister Princess Charlotte took it one step further with her first royal double wave.

The 4-year-old royal excitedly waved to the crowd with both hands during the iconic flypast in a move that mimicked big brother Prince George’s double wave to the cameras during the royal family’s visit to Canada in October 2016.

The siblings joined other members of the royal family for Trooping the Colour, a celebration of the Queen’s birthday. Although they did not participate in the carriage ride, all three were in high spirits as they gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast.

Princess Charlotte on June 8, 2019 and Prince George (in 2016) DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images; Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

Prince George was nearly 2 years old when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015. Princess Charlotte showed off her royal wave at the 2016 event from the arms of her mom not long after her first birthday. (The young royal even complemented her mom’s outfit, wearing light pink just like Kate’s hat.)

Princess Charlotte in 2016 Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

The royal kids were also a highlight of the 2018 Trooping the Colour festivities.

Princess Charlotte clapped as the planes flew overhead, and while her brother Prince George offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event.

Savannah Phillips and Prince George in 2018 James Whatling/MEGA

But Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.