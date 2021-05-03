Princess Charlotte Is Dad Prince William's Lookalike in New 6th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte is her dad Prince William's little doppelgänger.

To celebrate Princess Charlotte turning 6 on Sunday, the royal family shared a brand new portrait of the birthday girl taken by her mom, Kate Middleton. In the candid snap, Charlotte flashes the camera a smile while her hair (looking blonder than ever!) flows freely.

The new photo quickly drew comparisons between Princess Charlotte and her dad. Photos of Prince William around the same age show off their similarities, from that gleam in their eyes to their cheeky grins.

Even William and Kate are aware of Charlotte's mini-me status. During the couple's Jan. 2020 visit to Bradford, they stopped by the Khidmat Centre — where a special dessert display was revealed. The couple was astonished by an elaborate red, white and blue cake surrounded by cupcakes, each of which featured photos of Kate and William.

The cake creator explained to the pair that each snapshot was a different moment from their lives, from their childhoods to becoming parents themselves.

"Is that me?" Prince William said while pointing to a portrait of himself as a youngster, before commenting that it looked like his daughter. "Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible."

Kate was in agreement: "It looks so much like Charlotte."

And Kate has her own twin in son Prince Louis, who celebrated his third birthday on April 23. In honor of Mother's Day in the U.K. this past March, Kate and William shared a rare photo from the Duchess of Cambridge's childhood on their social media pages. In addition to paying tribute to Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, the photo showed a young Kate — who could easily be mistaken for her youngest child.

Kate, 39, has even acknowledged Prince Louis is taking after her looks.