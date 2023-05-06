Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'

Princess Charlotte's coronation look inspired some intergalactic comparisons.

Princess Charlotte entered Westminster Abbey in a crisp, white Alexander McQueen dress with a buttoned cape around her shoulders and long, draping sleeves. Her braided, pinned-up hair mirrored the style of her mother Kate Middleton's hair. The Princess of Wales and her daughter accessorized their looks with glittering headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Apart from inspiring comparisons to her mother, Charlotte's look also stirred up thoughts of Star Wars' Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, on social media. Throughout the sci-fi franchise, the rebel leader often wore her hair in two buns on either side of her head. Additionally, one of Princess Leia's iconic outfits was a mock-neck ivory gown with belled sleeves — similar to Charlotte's coronation ensemble.

Getty; Shutterstock

"Charlotte does look very Princess Leia and I'm here for it," one Twitter user wrote during the historic ceremony, which took place two days after May 4th's Star Wars Day. On this year's Star Wars Day, Fisher was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which the actress' daughter, Billie Lourd, accepted for her.

Social media users also found Star Wars flair in the coronation outfit of Prince Louis, 5, who entered the event alongside his older sister. "Why does it look like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are dressed like Princess Leia and Ben Solo?" another coronation viewer tweeted, referencing the gray-blue shirt Adam Driver wore in the more recent Star Wars films.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

While they may not have dressed in coordinating outfits, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made an adorable pair during the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles. The two held hands on their way into the church and sat between their parents during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Their eldest sibling Prince George, 9, walked into Westminster Abbey apart from his parents and siblings. George acted as a Page of Honor to his grandfather and entered the coronation behind the King with three other pages.

BBC

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After the coronation, all three royal children left in a horse-drawn carriage with their parents. The family of five rode in the first carriage after King Charles. The new monarch departed his ceremony with Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach, which has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning in 1831.