Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'

The 8-year-old's braided up-do and white caped dress reminded some keen-eyed Star Wars fans of one of Princess Leia's signature looks

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on May 6, 2023 11:30 AM
princess charlotte and princess leia
Photo: Shutterstock; Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte's coronation look inspired some intergalactic comparisons.

Princess Charlotte entered Westminster Abbey in a crisp, white Alexander McQueen dress with a buttoned cape around her shoulders and long, draping sleeves. Her braided, pinned-up hair mirrored the style of her mother Kate Middleton's hair. The Princess of Wales and her daughter accessorized their looks with glittering headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Apart from inspiring comparisons to her mother, Charlotte's look also stirred up thoughts of Star Wars' Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, on social media. Throughout the sci-fi franchise, the rebel leader often wore her hair in two buns on either side of her head. Additionally, one of Princess Leia's iconic outfits was a mock-neck ivory gown with belled sleeves — similar to Charlotte's coronation ensemble.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022
Getty; Shutterstock

"Charlotte does look very Princess Leia and I'm here for it," one Twitter user wrote during the historic ceremony, which took place two days after May 4th's Star Wars Day. On this year's Star Wars Day, Fisher was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which the actress' daughter, Billie Lourd, accepted for her.

Social media users also found Star Wars flair in the coronation outfit of Prince Louis, 5, who entered the event alongside his older sister. "Why does it look like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are dressed like Princess Leia and Ben Solo?" another coronation viewer tweeted, referencing the gray-blue shirt Adam Driver wore in the more recent Star Wars films.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

While they may not have dressed in coordinating outfits, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made an adorable pair during the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles. The two held hands on their way into the church and sat between their parents during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Their eldest sibling Prince George, 9, walked into Westminster Abbey apart from his parents and siblings. George acted as a Page of Honor to his grandfather and entered the coronation behind the King with three other pages.

Charlotte and Louis at King Charles' coronation
BBC

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After the coronation, all three royal children left in a horse-drawn carriage with their parents. The family of five rode in the first carriage after King Charles. The new monarch departed his ceremony with Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach, which has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning in 1831.

Related Articles
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Headpieces at King Charles' Coronation
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Cutest Coronation Moments
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
king-charles-coronation-balcony-050623-2
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Kate Middleton Curtsies to King Charles on Coronation Day as Sovereign Leaves Westminster Abbey
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Louis Leaves the Coronation for a Bit — But Returns in Time for the Carriage Procession!
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton's Parents, Michael and Carole, and Siblings Pippa and James Attend King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis Proves Yet Again to Be Instantly Meme-Worthy on King Charles' Coronation Day
Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and Prince William at Coronation Rehearsal