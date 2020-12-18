Princess Charlotte Copies Mom Kate Middleton in the Most Adorable Way

For a recent festive photo, Princess Charlotte look inspiration from her mom by wearing the perfect mini-me version of Kate Middleton’s favorite boots.

For the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card photo, which was officially revealed on Wednesday, Charlotte is seen sitting on her mom's knee, wearing a pair of familiar-looking pair of brown boots with distinctive long brown leather tassels.

The one-of-a-kind boots were made especially for Charlotte by Penelope Chilvers, the designer behind Kate’s go-to casual knee-high Tassel Boot, which she has been wearing for over 16 years. Kate purchased her first pair as a student at St Andrew’s University, around the same time she started dating Prince William.

“Very excited to see Princess Charlotte in our Mini-Me Tassel Boots. Her mother, HRH Catherine has been wearing the #LongTasselBoots for so many years, it is so sweet that Princess Charlotte now has a mini-me style!” posted the designer on Instagram.

Handmade from Spanish leather, just like mom’s, the $375 Mini Me Midcalf Tassel Boot features the same sturdy Goodyear welt rubber tread soles for all-terrain wear and hand-punched detail. Unlike Kate’s, Charlotte’s are fully lined in fleece, making them the perfect winter boot for the royal family’s outdoor lifestyle.

Kate first wore her stylish boots, which retail for $695 at a shoot at Blenheim Palace back in 2004, and has been wearing them as her go-to casual boot ever since.

Image zoom Kate Middleton pictured in her boots for the first at Blenheim Palace in 2004 | Credit: Stephen Lock/Shutterstock

Earlier this year she wore them to visit The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland to promote her early years project.

Image zoom Kate Middleton visits Northern Ireland, Belfast, Feb 2020 | Credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

And they’ve traveled the world with her too. On a tour of India and Bhutan with William in April 2016 she wore them on a three-hour trek to Bhutan’s famous Tiger’s Nest monastery and later that year to visit a remote community in British Columbia during an official royal tour of Canada.

Image zoom Kate wearing her Penelope Chilver boots in Bhutan | Credit: Joe Giddens - Pool/Getty