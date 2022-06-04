Princess Charlotte Adorably Conducts 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' During Jubilee Concert Practice
Princess Charlotte is feeling the beat!
The royal, 7, tried her hand at directing the band during concert practice at Cardiff Castle in Wales on Saturday, conducting the orchestra to a kid-approved song. With a little assurance from her dad Prince William, as mom Kate Middleton and brother Prince George looked on, Charlotte stepped in for conductor John Quirk for "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.
Brandishing the baton with a smile, Charlotte looked more confident with every note and even threw her head back in laughter.
The young siblings especially enjoyed spending time with the musicians. During the tour of the stage and production area, Kate shared that George, 8, is taking electric guitar lessons, while Charlotte, 7, has been practicing the piano.
On stage, the royal siblings were in awe of the sound mixing techniques. George took a turn sliding the knobs and listening through headphones. As some feedback suddenly echoed around the stage, the startled prince jumped and giggled.
George and Charlotte were a surprise addition to their parents' planned stop at Cardiff Castle Saturday, in honor of the local Platinum Jubilee celebrations happening there. The brother and sister charmed the crowd during a walkabout earlier in the day, while little brother Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to attend.
The children, who held hands with their parents, met performers, including singer Bonnie Tyler (who was honored by Queen Elizabeth in her annual birthday awards), and the crew involved in the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place on the grounds of Cardiff Castle later today.
The Cardiff event is hosted by presenter Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, and will feature live performances from some of Wales' best-known singers and entertainers, alongside choirs, bands and orchestras. And the performances will wrap at 7 p.m. U.K.-time, allowing the audience to then watch the Platinum Party at the Palace on big screens set up on the grounds of the castle.
Later today, William and Kate will attend the concert held outside of Buckingham Palace, where William and his father Prince Charles will pay tribute to the Queen in speeches they are set to give on stage.
The Queen will take in the festivities while at home at Windsor Castle, where she will be watching on TV.
William and Kate's visit to Wales is part of an effort by the royal family to spread out around the U.K. to thank people for their support during the Jubilee. Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited Scotland on Friday and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are heading to Northern Ireland.