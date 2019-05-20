Princess Charlotte: Budding Style Star! Her $98 Floral Dress 'Will Be Sold Out Pretty Soon'

Princess Charlotte knows how to make the most of a garden playdate — and naturally, she has the perfect dress, too.

On Sunday, Charlotte, 4, her big brother Prince George, who turns 6 in July, and little brother Louis, who turned 1 on April 23, visited the new woodland-themed garden designed by their mom, Kate Middleton, at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

“It was so lovely to see them all carefree and having so much fun together,” says childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, whose floral dress Charlotte wore for the special outing.

Pairing the Ditsy Floral Button Front Dress, which retails for $98, with her go-to canvas pink Hampton shoes from Trotters, Charlotte held Louis’ hand on arrival before running excitedly through the garden, yelling in delight, “Ooh la la!”

Matt Porteous/PA

Rachel Riley dress worn by Princess Charlotte. Rachel Riley

“What I loved specifically about the way Princess Charlotte was dressed was the that she was wearing a dress, but it was so casual and the way she picked up her skirt to sit down and put her feet into the river with George, it was so sweet,” says Riley, whose vintage-inspired designs have been worn by Charlotte’s brother George several times in the past. The 100% cotton floral dress is on its way to selling out already, she adds: “I would anticipate that it will be sold out pretty soon!”

George wore a pale green polo shirt from H&M, a $7.99 top he previously wore last summer. (It’s no longer available.) Worn with navy chino shorts and navy Hampton shoes from Trotters, he soon removed the lace-free shoes to splash through the gentle stream.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the "Back to Nature" garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Matt Porteous/PA

“George looks so big now — it’s so lovely to see the children growing up,” says the British designer, who has been in the industry for more than 20 years and also counts Beyonce as a customer.

Louis, who took a turn on the rope swing and showed off his impressive walking skills, looked adorable re-wearing George’s pink-and-white striped dungarees from the Spanish brand Neck & Neck. George wore the same pair numerous times back in 2014, including on tour with his parents in Australia and New Zealand. He also wore a white bodysuit from Amaia (and a cheeky grin!).

Prince William and Prince Louis at the "Back to Nature" garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Matt Porteous/PA

“We don’t often see photos of them together like this, so it just lovely to see them at play,” says Riley. “It looked very natural and was a complete joy to see.”