Princess Charlotte is just a toddler, and she’s already a pro at weddings. The royal, who is celebrating her third birthday on Wednesday, was the perfect little bridesmaid for her aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May, and she’s expected to reprise her role at Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle later this month.

All eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their aunt Pippa’s wedding to financier James Matthews last year. The royal siblings joined the bridal party as a page boy and bridesmaid — and they couldn’t have been cuter!

Proud parents Prince William and Princess Kate watched as their royal toddlers, who were dressed in adorable outfits by Pepa and Co., prepared to make their way down the aisle at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield. Prince Harry was also in attendance.

Charlotte wore an ivory silk dress with a frilled collar, a nude pink sash and matching trim across the sleeves and neckline with hand-embroidered detailing.

Charlotte, who also wore a floral headband, flashed a big smile with mom Kate as the little bridal party members prepared to walk down the aisle.

After the ceremony, wedding guests told reporters that the children were “very” well-behaved during the ceremony.

With experience under her belt (or sash!), Charlotte will be ready to step into the wedding spotlight once again for her uncle’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. And she’ll have the entire royal family cheering her on as she and George are expected to take another turn as bridal party members.