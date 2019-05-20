Watch Princess Charlotte Boss Prince George Around Mom Kate Middleton's Garden: 'Quicker George!'

Princess Charlotte is a royal ball of energy!

The 4-year-old royal couldn’t hide her excitement while discovering everything that mom Kate Middleton‘s Chelsea Flower Show garden had to offer. In new footage released by ITV, Charlotte sports a huge smile as she and brothers Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 1, see the “Back to Nature”-themed garden for the first time.

Princess Charlotte made the most of Sunday afternoon’s outing, from skipping down the pathway to jumping onto a rope swing suspended from a tree. She also hurries to take off her shoes so she can follow George into a small creek. The little princess even exclaims, “Ooh la la!” while exploring the garden.

At one point, George is seen experimenting with a stick and stone. Prince William is heard asking Charlotte, “Can you help George?” to which she quickly responds, “No,” as she skips by.

But Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s close bond is also on display in the short video. As little Louis swings while assisted by his dad, Charlotte is heard yelling, “George! Quicker, George!”

She also takes a seat next to her big brother as they dangle their feet in the stream.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis exploring the Duchess of Cambridge’s #ChelseaFlowerShow2019 ‘Back to Nature’ garden 🌿pic.twitter.com/gzUw9gAJMO — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) May 20, 2019

Charlotte, whose nickname at home is “Lottie,” also showed off her strong-willed side at her little brother Louis’ christening last summer when she appeared to tell the photographers: “You’re not coming,” following the ceremony.

Kate, 37, had has spent much of the last week putting the finishing touches to her show garden — so she was keen to show her husband and children the fruits of their labor at the famous Chelsea Flower Show in London.

In photos released on Sunday — taken by Matt Porteous — the family of five sat in a den that they had all helped source wood to build and little Louis was seen walking (for the first time in public!) and brandishing a stick.

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” Kate captioned a series of photos from her garden on Kensington Palace’s social media pages. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

Kate is known to regularly escape the bustle of London to enjoy the clean air and vibrant woods near her parents’ home in Bucklebury with her kids so that the royal children can enjoy the outdoors.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” Kate wrote in a heartwarming letter last year.