Princess Charlotte's Birthday Plans Include a 'Rowdy Party,' Says Dad Prince William

Party at the palace!

Princess Charlotte turns 4 on Thursday, and she’ll be making the most of the birthday celebrations, according to dad Prince William.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The father of three, 36, reported for royal duty on his daughter’s big day, hosting an Investiture at Buckingham Palace. After presenting Julia Donaldson with her CBE, Prince William told the children’s author that Charlotte would be having a “rowdy party with lots of friends,” according to ITV News.

William and Kate Middleton marked their daughter’s milestone by releasing three new photos of Charlotte on Wednesday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow,” the palace said in a statement.

Photographed by mom Kate in April on the grounds of the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and at Kensington Palace, Charlotte — who goes by the nickname Lottie — shows off her playful side.

PA Images/Sipa

RELATED: Everything We Know About Birthday Girl Princess Charlotte — from Her Nickname to Love of Dancing

In one of the photos, Charlotte sits sweetly in the grass with her hands crossed over her blue flowered dress from Trotters with a Peter Pan collar — and adorable retro-style navy canvas shoes. Mom Kate also styled her hair with a matching navy bow.

Princess Charlotte PA Images/Sipa

In the other two snaps, Charlotte is full of energy with her hair pulled back in a ponytail in her tartan-style dress by Amaia — and it has quickly become one of her favorites. The royal also wore it during a recent playdate with big brother Prince George and her cousins.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Charlotte PA Images/Sipa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – who are awaiting the birth of their first child – also made sure to send birthday love to Princess Charlotte.

The royal parents-to-be posted a sweet comment to Kate William’s birthday post on Instagram, writing: “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo.” They also included the cake and balloon emoji, another sign that Meghan is the one running the couple’s new Instagram account, SussexRoyal.