Princess Charlotte and Prince George Had This Sweet Trait in Common on Their First Days of School

Image zoom Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Even royals aren’t immune to first-day jitters at a new school!

Princess Charlotte started at Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday morning — and she had more in common with big brother Prince George than just her perfectly pressed uniform!

Just like when the future King, 6, headed off for his first day of school two years ago, nerves seemed to take over during Charlotte’s arrival at the school. The little princess, 4, noticeably held back as she shyly hid behind mom Kate Middleton — a departure from her usually “outgoing” personality. Charlotte also excitedly played with her ponytail.

Her cautious demeanor matched that of Prince George in Sept. 2017, when dad Prince William escorted him to the first day of class. Although the young royal sported a big smile for his official portrait, taken at the family’s Kensington Palace home before heading off to school, he looked quite serious as he greeted and shook hands with the head of Thomas’s lower school, Helen Haslem.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom Prince George in Sept. 2017 Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

RELATED: Every Photo You Need to See of Princess Charlotte’s Milestone First Day of School with Prince George

“George is more reserved, and Charlotte is more outgoing,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “Maybe it’s because he’s the heir and one day he might be king.”

“It’s the same difference between William and Harry,” the insider adds. “Harry is much more laid-back and William is the more serious one because he will be King one day.”

Princess Charlotte does have the advantage of having her big brother to show her the ropes at school.

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.“

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William on Thursday Press Association via AP Images

Image zoom Prince William and Prince George in Sept. 2017 Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although the royal siblings had their nerves in common, Princess Charlotte had a big support system on her first day at her new school thanks to brother George, mom Kate and dad William.

Kate was unable to walk George to his first day at the $23,000-per-year private school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace home. Although Kate was expected to join her son for the important milestone, she was forced to cancel her plans due to acute morning sickness she was suffering during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. Hyperemesis Gravidarum also afflicted Kate during her previous two pregnancies.