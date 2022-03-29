Princess Charlotte Adorably Catches Herself on TV During Prince Philip's Memorial Service: Watch
Princess Charlotte is getting used to the royal spotlight!
The 6-year-old royal and her brother Prince George, 8, were surprise attendees at their great-grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William held their children's hands as they entered Westminster Abbey for the service, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members. After greeting members of the clergy, the family took their seats behind the Queen.
The Cambridges joined the congregation in singing hymns and listening to speeches in honor of Philip, who died last April at the age of 99, the service was being live-streamed from the Abbey.
As she watched from her seat, Charlotte caught a glimpse of herself on one of the screens set up around the Abbey. The young princess jumped a little in her seat and then adorably grimaced.
Upon their arrival, William and Kate ushered their children to greet clergy members. When Charlotte met the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, he bent down to talk to her face-to-face and she gave him a big smile. As they reached the end of the welcoming line, Charlotte held her hand out for her mom to hold.
George and Charlotte are increasingly accompanying their parents on public outings now that they are older. Younger brother, Prince Louis, 3, often comes along, but he was deemed too young for Tuesday's memorial service.
Kate and William "mix traditional duty with being thoroughly modern parents," a family friend previously told PEOPLE. The couple is keenly aware they are raising the next generation of royals.
The Cambridge kids are "all very polite children," added the family friend, "but they have a little twinkle in their eyes. They have all the right ingredients."
According to a royal source, William "is conscious of making sure the children have as normal a relationship with their parents as they can."
While Kate rightly gets plenty of credit, some of those close to the couple say William's role as co-parent should not be underestimated. The Duke of Cambridge is "pretty grounded as well," said a source who knows them.
William and Kate's partnership is "something that is incredibly important to both of them," said the source who knows the couple. "Wanting to bring a good groundwork and base to family life is in her background, but it is something William has always wanted [too]. That is driven as much by him as her."