Princess Charlotte Celebrates Her 8th Birthday with New Portrait — Taken by Mom Kate Middleton!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter is growing up!

By Simon Perry
Published on May 1, 2023 05:38 PM
Princess Charlotte. https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1653149506152660992/photo/1. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter
Princess Charlotte. Photo: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter

Princess Charlotte is growing up!

Proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new photo of the young princess to celebrate her 8th birthday on May 2. The close-up shot shows Princess Charlotte flashing a big smile for the camera while seemingly lounging in a hammock. She wore a summer dress from Trotters.

The image was taken by Kate in Windsor this past weekend — keeping with the tradition of the Princess of Wales, who has described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," getting behind the camera for her three children's milestone moments.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday tomorrow," the palace said in a statement.

The couple captioned the photo on Instagram, "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," along with a red balloon and birthday cake emoji.

Princess Charlotte. https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1653149506152660992/photo/1. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter
Princess Charlotte. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter

Last year for her 7th birthday, Kate and Prince William released three new snaps of their daughter. One portrait showed Princess Charlotte posing in a field of bluebells near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, while another featured the princess hugging the family's dog, Orla.

This year, Princess Charlotte's birthday week will be a busy one. She is is expected to join her parents, 9-year-old brother Prince George and possibly 5-year-old brother Prince Louis for the coronation on Saturday that will see their grandfather King Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey.

But there are days of preparation and rehearsals ahead. Last week, Princess Kate, 41, told well-wishers in Wales that she had to get some "wardrobe done" — and no doubt that involves Princess Charlotte and her siblings too.

At the crowning ceremony on May 6, Princess Charlotte may watch as her dad Prince William bows in homage to his father at a key moment just after the crowning.

The Wales children are expected to take part in a carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey following the service. They may also join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The new photos of Princess Charlotte come just after other landmarks for the family. On Saturday, Prince William and Princess Kate marked their 12th wedding anniversary by releasing a new portrait, showing the couple cycling in Norfolk last summer.

Late last month, the royal parents marked the 5th birthday of Princess Charlotte's little brother Prince Louis with two new snaps — breaking with tradition by issuing pictures taken by a professional photographer rather than by Kate. In fact, the Princess of Wales made a surprise cameo appearance in one of the two images, taking Prince Louis for a ride in a wheelbarrow.

Related Articles
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images ); Early school photo's of a young Kate Middleton at St Andrew's Prep school in Pangbourne Berkshire. Pictured: Kate Middleton Ref: SPL227531 171110 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Prince Louis Is Mom Kate Middleton's Lookalike in New Birthday Portraits — See Side-by-Side
The Princess of Wales Visits The Baby Bank
Kate Middleton Makes Solo Outing to Baby Bank Near Windsor Home as Coronation Nears
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis Stars in 5th Birthday Portraits — Find Out Why the New Photos Broke Tradition
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the Dowlais Rugby Club where members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team typically go to relax and socialise on the first day of their 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom. The Prince and Princes of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Surprise Pizza Delivery: It Was 'Surreal'
Diana, Princess of Wales' engagement ring, wedding ring; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents medals to members of the Irish Guards at the Victoria Barracks
Kate Middleton Reveals She and Princess Diana Share the Same Ring Size While Talking About Engagement Ring
Lucy Williams, from Aberfan, holds her son Daniel Williams, one, as he takes the handbag of the Princess of Wales, during her visit with her husband the Prince of Wales, to the Aberfan memorial garden
Kate Middleton Lets a Baby Play with Her Handbag in Wales: 'I'll Come Back for It!'
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile during their visit at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Back in the Mountains of Wales for Fun Day Out Before Coronation
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they take a booking from a member of the public during a visit to The Indian Streatery in Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Birmingham for Their First Royal Outing Since Easter
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Louis Wears a Hand-Me-Down from Prince George in Newly Released Photo with Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Thank-You Christmas Card Revealed: See the Sweet Family Photo!
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince Louis Makes His Easter Debut Alongside the Royal Family — Wearing a Tie with His Shorts!
Prince Louis, 4, arrives with Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 9 April 2023 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Easter Sunday is the focal point of the Royal Family's Easter celebrations and this will be the first without Queen Elizabeth II. (photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Prince Louis' Easter Outfit Marked a Style First While Staying 'Fun and Age-Appropriate,' Says Designer
Catherine, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Why You Won't See Kate Middleton and Prince William This Week
Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Show Their Sweet Mother-Son Bond in Newly Released Photo