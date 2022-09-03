Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School

Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts.

Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late Friday evening of her children's shortened locks after revealing that her daughter, Princess Gabriella, gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own trims.

"Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!!" the 44-year-old royal explained in the caption of her post, unveiling two photographs of her little ones' looks.

"Looking forward to school on Monday …" she playfully added.

Fans of the pair left remarks in the comments section of Princess Charlene's post, with one writing, "Love this!! Think all sisters do this to their brothers at some stage."

Another shared that they had been in a similar situation themselves before, commenting: "Been there."

This isn't the first time the budding seven-year-old stylist has altered her hairstyle on her own.

A year ago, Gabriella showed up in South Africa for a family reunion after giving herself a hair makeover.

Princess Charlene posted a photo of her daughter's handiwork on Instagram at the time. In her caption, she wrote, "Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!"

"Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it," the mother of two added.