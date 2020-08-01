Beach Day! Monaco's Princess Charlene Posts Adorable Photo of 5-Year-Old Twins on Family Vacation

Princess Charlene and husband Prince Albert are currently on an extended holiday in Corsica with twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Monaco's Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques are soaking up the sun!

The latest photo of the royal twins, 5, who are on extended holiday in Corsica with their parents, was posted on Instagram late Friday by royal mom Princess Charlene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the image, the youngsters posed together while standing on the beach, wearing a pair of colorful ensembles. Gabrielle opted for a long sleeve Wonder Woman top while her brother wore a top with a bright green shark on it as well as a pair of shorts covered in a shark print.

"Happy holidays," their mother captioned the family snap.

The princess, 42, and her 5-year-old twins are no strangers to the picaresque charm of the northern island port town, having vacationed privately on Corsica several times.

The portrait arrived as Charlene has intensified training for 'The Crossing' her upcoming 110-mile charity water bike challenge. To prepare for her overnight marathon from Corsica to Monaco, the former Olympic swimmer has been extending workouts to night time sessions, as captured on video by husband Prince Albert, who recently recovered from coronavirus, confirmed.

Speaking to French magazine Point de Vue in a new interview which hit newsstands Thursday, the princess characterized the month-long vacation as a learning experience for her entire family.

"Here, in Corsica, the children feel great freedom. They've the opportunity to live a unique experience, in contact with the elements, the flowers, animals... The entire cycle of nature is offered to us here, literally on our doorstep," she said.

"When I was a child, the daily life and pace of life was very different," she added, noting that her twins, "are happy to be able to benefit from it being light here until a much later hour."

Image zoom Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins Palais Princier/Eric Mathon

"Jacques and Gabriella have so many opportunities available to them.They've traveled the world since they were born, they have already been in contact with many cultures, everything around them has always been a source of learning and fulfillment. Each day spent at their side is exciting," the princess, who has has stressed how much she learns from her children in the past, added.

"When I was a child, the daily life and pace of life was very different," she added, noting that her twins, "are happy to be able to benefit from it being light here until a much later hour."

One other family member by the Princess' side has been her husband. "I've been training for several weeks in Calvi, at the rate of several hours per day. Like me, my husband is a former Olympic athlete (and though) he will not take part in the relay, he will be there, aboard a boat, to support me," she said.

Recent training sessions have welcomed new team relay members mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor and Atlantic ocean rower Mathew Bennett have accelerated. The riders who'll race the 24-hour distance overnight have increased tests of the bikes, their night lights and occasionally spotted whales.