Princess Charlene on the 'Trying' Separation from Prince Albert and Children amid 'Painful' Surgery Recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco admits the last several months have been a "trying time."

The South African-raised former Olympian, 43, has been recuperating in her native country since a reparative surgery in late June to address complications from a prior procedure. As a result, she was forced to miss spending her 10th wedding anniversary with Prince Albert and their 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Though the day of their anniversary was spent separately, Charlene and Albert did release a joint statement to their supporters: "HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support. The generosity they have experienced during the ten years of their marriage is heart-warming."

However, Charlene does acknowledge that she is struggling during this separation from her family.

"It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly," she told South African News Channel24. "Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

The palace previously confirmed to PEOPLE that there are plans for Prince Albert, 63, and the couple's twins to travel to South Africa soon.

The Princess has been absent from Monaco since early May when she left to engage in activities in support of her South Africa Foundation and the promotion of wildlife protection.

In the joint post-anniversary statement, the royals noted that their work will continue: "HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene are committed to making a difference in the world through their foundations and wish to thank everyone for their continued generosity, support, and trust in them."