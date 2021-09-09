Princess Charlene is ready to return to Monaco after a tough several months recovering from multiple medical procedures in her native South Africa

Princess Charlene Is a 'Tough Cookie' and 'Her Own Person … She's Not a Shrinking Violet,' Says Friend

Princess Charlene is the first to admit that her year has been especially "trying," but a source tells PEOPLE that the Monaco royal is more than up to the challenge.

"Just to be honest, Charlene, she's an Olympian, and she's a tough cookie," a close friend of the couple says in this week's issue.

Charlene, 43, traveled to South Africa in mid-May and soon began to experience complications related to a sinus lift and bone graft procedure she'd undergone prior to her arrival in preparation for dental implants. As result, she has since had several corrective procedures, including one in late June that caused her to miss her 10th wedding anniversary with Prince Albert on July 1, and a four-hour long surgery on August 13.

The extended physical separation not only proved painful for Charlene, who relied on FaceTime to get quality with her family, it also sparked speculation about the state of the Monaco royals' marriage.

But the friend tells PEOPLE Charlene was simply following her passion, which has sometimes meant she doesn't conform to others' expectations of how a royal should act or look.

"She cares about saving the rhinoceroses and about teaching kids to swim. She doesn't want to be Kate [Middleton], and she doesn't want to be Grace Kelly," they tell PEOPLE. "It was just Charlene being Charlene."

Adds the friend, "She's a little bit of an iconoclast. She's her own person, and she's not a shrinking violet."

princess charlene Credit: Pascal le segretain/getty

Now — after several long, unintended months apart — Albert has told PEOPLE his wife is more than "ready to come home. ... She's jokingly said that she's ready to stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe."

A huge part of Charlene's eagerness to move past her recovery is her desire return to life as a hands-on parent to the couple's 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

"The kids are so overwhelmingly charming and loving," the royals' friend tells PEOPLE. And Albert, 63, is "such a good dad. He's so good with them. And she's such a good mom. I think that's where the confluence is — that they're wonderful parents."

Prince Albert Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: Éric Mathon/Palais princier

Albert affirmed in his conversation with PEOPLE: "I'm looking forward to Charlene being back. Looking forward to her being back because she's part of my life, part of our lives, part of life in Monaco. I'm also looking forward to her helping me with the children and with different things as she has in the past because it's a team effort. When one of the team members isn't there, it's a lot more difficult."