Princess Charlene Surprises Tourists During Palace Tour — and Joins Their Group!

The Monaco royal delighted tourists by posing for photos at the palace

Princess Charlene of Monaco gave a group of tourists the best souvenir imaginable.

While touring Monaco's Palace on Monday, the visitors unexpectedly came face-to-face with the royal. The princess, 44, shared informal hugs and posed for photos with the group before joining the tour herself and checking out a number of newly displayed palace treasures that hadn't been seen for centuries.

Dressed in a sleeveless black Louis Vuitton jacket, Charlene, who is mom to 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with husband Prince Albert, appeared enchanted by the sites as the scheduled tour filed through the Grand Apartments and Hall of Europe. The palace's frescoes and ceiling paintings went on public display for the first time ever this month.

Charlene's surprise appearance marks one of several recent outings she has made since returning to the royal spotlight earlier this year.

Princess Charlene Princess Charlene | Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy of The Prince's Palace

During the group tour, Charlene studied a series of Renaissance-era frescoes that were once hidden from sight. Unexpectedly discovered by workers and restorers during a recent renovation, the paintings depict the Twelves Labors of Hercules and are believed to date back to the 16th century.

Princess Charlene Princess Charlene | Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy of The Prince's Palace

Closed from public view since 2015 amid the renovation (and remaining closed during the pandemic), the ornate apartments, Throne Room and even the impressive Hercules Gallery overlooking the Court of Honor, have been transformed with restored artworks.

During the renovation, an electrician also accidentally uncovered a large fresco above one hall that had been hidden for centuries behind a false ceiling.

Princess Charlene Princess Charlene | Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy of The Prince's Palace

Princess Charlene Princess Charlene | Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy of The Prince's Palace

The labor-intensive renovation, which Prince Albert commissioned eight years ago, was completed by a 40-person team of specialists. The palace resumed regularly scheduled visits on July 1. Tours can be booked through Oct 15.