Princess Charlene Shares Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's Dramatic New School Photos

Like any proud mom, Princess Charlene of Monaco delighted her Instagram followers with her children’s first year school photos!

Four-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella showed off their close bond once again in a joint portrait, with Jacques wrapping his arms around his sister as they matched in white polo shits. Both royal siblings opted to forego a smile for their individual photos, instead looking directly into the camera.

In an interview with French magazine Point de Vue, Charlene said her kids “love school.”

The twins began attending classes in Sept. 2018 and “Gabriella even gets up even on Saturdays because she wants to go and is very disappointed when told that there is no school that day.”

Princess Charlene, 41, also told the magazine she feels “blessed with two healthy children, who give me so much love and happiness. They are smart, well behaved and kind. They know what they want, they speak very well and understand many things. It’s hard to believe they’re already four!”

Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

And there’s no doubt that the royal twins are excited to the Christmas season to be in full swing very soon.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella “believe very strongly in Santa,” Charlene shared, adding that the kids “count the days until he comes down the chimney. They always leave a glass of milk and cookies for him, as well as water and grass for his reindeer.”

Charlene also says that her little ones may have indulged a little over the holidays.

“I’m sure all moms, like me, have already experienced the consequences of [the children eating] too many sweets, the excess sugar and the excitement that comes with it,” she joked.

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s eldest children also brought the back-to-school cuteness this fall. Princess Charlotte, 4, joined big brother Prince George, 6, at Thomas’s Battersea — and the siblings marked the occasion with a portrait taken on the steps of their Kensington Palace home.

Charlotte had perfect marks when it came to her first day of school style, making her uniform debut in a navy dress over a white blouse covered by a navy sweater bearing the school’s logo in red. She completed the look with white ankle socks and her navy Mary Jane shoes from Amaia. She also added an unexpected personal touch to her backpack: a sequined unicorn keychain!