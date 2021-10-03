The Princess of Monaco shared a simple shot of herself grinning ear-to-ear in front of what appears to be a Bible in her first photo since her health scare in South Africa

Princess Charlene Shares Smiling Shot Of Herself One Month After Leaving Hospital: 'God Bless'

Princess Charlene is all smiles in her latest Instagram post!

Charlene, 43, shared a simple shot of herself grinning ear-to-ear with what appears to be a Bible lying open in front of her on Sunday. It marks her first photo since being discharged from a South Africa hospital following a medical scare one month ago.

"God Bless ❤," she captioned the image.

Charlene has remained in South Africa as doctors addressed an infection that developed after a previous ENT surgery. The Monaco Palace said the princess went to the hospital on Sept. 1 after collapsing "due to complications from the severe ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May," according to the U.K.'s Express.

Prince Albert, Charlene's husband, told PEOPLE in September that his wife's return to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say," adding that she's said it could possibly be "late October."

"But that was before this most recent round of appointments," he noted. "I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

HSH Princess Charlène of Monaco and HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on September 24, 2020 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Albert later confirmed his wife is "ready" to return home to Monaco. "She's jokingly said that she's ready to stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe," he shared.

Last month, Albert criticized the media's recent coverage of their marriage in another interview with PEOPLE, stating she never left Monaco "in a huff" as previously reported.

"It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection all these medical complications arose," Albert explained.