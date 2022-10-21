Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!"

Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.

Princess Charlene, 44, and Prince Albert, 64, accompanied their children to their first day of class for the new school year in September. For his upcoming term, Prince Jacques opted for a Super Mario backpack featuring the famous video game characters, while Princess Gabriella chose a fashionable pink sequin bag complete with a big bow.

Talking to PEOPLE Royals about his children last year, Prince Albert revealed it was his responsibility to help them with their homework.

"They're not doing calculus or anything like that yet, which is what I'll have a little problem with!" he quipped.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images

Prince Albert added that the twins are "very curious about geography and science."

"We went through a whole phase of them wanting to know all about the oceans and planets and everything about the solar system," he explained.