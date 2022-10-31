It's spooky season, and Monaco's royal twins are getting in on the Halloween fun!

Princess Charlene posted a new photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Instagram Monday as they celebrated Halloween by dressing up in costumes. Both chose traditional costumes for the holiday — Prince Jacques went all out with makeup and a cape to be a vampire (and gave a thumbs up to the camera), while Princess Gabriella struck a pose while dressed up in a pumpkin dress and coordinating headband.

"Happy Halloween," Princess Charlene, 44, captioned the photo, adding a jack o'lantern emoji.

Back in 2018, Prince Albert spoke to PEOPLE about celebrating Halloween with his children.

"They're not afraid of ghosts at all, which is confusing to me," he said of the twins. "That probably will change, but it's likely because they see them in these old cartoons once in a while, so they're kind of intrigued by that."

Prince Albert, 64, added that Prince Jacques would likely dress up as "one of the superheroes" that year, while Princess Gabriella might opt to be a "little princess or maybe a superhero."

Earlier this month, Princess Charlene shared what appeared to be a new school photo of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert accompanied their children to their first day of class for the new school year in September. For his upcoming term, Prince Jacques opted for a Super Mario backpack featuring the famous video game characters, while Princess Gabriella chose a fashionable pink sequin bag complete with a big bow.

Talking to PEOPLE Royals about his children last year, Prince Albert revealed it was his responsibility to help them with their homework.

"They're not doing calculus or anything like that yet, which is what I'll have a little problem with!" he quipped.

Prince Albert added that the twins are "very curious about geography and science."

"We went through a whole phase of them wanting to know all about the oceans and planets and everything about the solar system," he explained.