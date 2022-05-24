Princess Charlene Shares Glam Photo of Daughter Gabriella Ahead of Fashion Event: 'My Princess'

"I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event," Monaco's Princess Charlene captioned the photo

Princess Charlene is having a special mother-daughter moment!

On Tuesday, the Monaco royal shared a candid photo of her and daughter Princess Gabriella getting ready for a glamorous event together during Monte-Carlo Fashion Week. The event marks a rare solo outing for the pair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event. We're looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards," Charlene captioned the photo.

In the sweet shot, Gabriella, who is wearing a beautiful floral dress, sits on her mother's lap as Charlene wraps her arms around her young daughter. Charlene sports a serene smile in a champagne gown with sheer sleeves.

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week — of which Charlene is patron — is currently taking place in Monaco. The highlight of the week is the MCFW Fashion Awards Ceremony, which is being held at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo on Tuesday evening.

While Gabriella has attended many outings alongside her parents — Prince Albert and Princess Charlene — Monday's outing is the first time Gabriella has attended a Monte-Carlo Fashion Week event alongside her mother.

Gabriella is not only following in the fashionable footsteps of her mother Charlene, but also her late grandmother Princess Grace. Gabriella's cousins Paulette Ducruet and Charlotte Casiraghi are also fixtures on the fashion scene.

Last year, Albert exclusively told PEOPLE how the couple is slowly introducing Princess Gabriella and her twin brother Prince Jacques into public service.

"Our parents took us on official trips early, but we didn't feel they were official trips," he recalled. "When we were young, they would go off and do some sort of serious thing. Then they would be with us in the off-time. There was a lot of value to that."

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques attend the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Monaco E-Prix Round 6 on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. Eric Mathon / Courtesy of Prince's Palace Princess Charlene, Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques | Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy Prince's Palace

"Jacques and Gabriella are still at the age when there's an awful lot of discovery, right and left, on these kinds of trips," he added. "It's fabulous to have these kinds of memories with them."