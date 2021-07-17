Princess Charlene Says Separation from Prince Albert and Kids Is Due to Ongoing Surgery Complications

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been away from husband Prince Albert and children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for months while she recovers from surgery complications

Princess Charlene of Monaco is offering more details about the series of surgical complications and corrections that have caused her to be separated from her family for the last several months.

In an exclusive interview with South African outlet Channel24, the former Olympic swimmer once again emphasized that she longs for "my husband, my babies and my doggies" as she explained how the surgery she had earlier this year will not longer allow her inner pressure to "equalise," which means she can't fly above 20,000 feet.

Charlene, 43, is currently recuperating from a surgery she underwent in late June to address the pain she was experiencing that turned out to be the severe ear, nose and throat ailment, she told Channel24.

The princess told the news outlet that she has experienced complications related to ENT surgery. In early May, she underwent a sinus lift and bone graft in preparation for dental implants. This surgery was performed prior to her mid-May arrival in South Africa, where she has been actively campaigning for wildlife protection and is continuing to convalesce.

She first sensed a problem in June when she began suffering extreme soreness in her ears.

A second corrective surgery conducted June 23, forced postponement of her scheduled return to Monaco for celebration of her 10th wedding anniversary in July.

Last Friday, the princess shared how she is keeping connected to her 6-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques — even from a distance.

Charlene, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram Friday that she partially captioned, "Spending time with Jacqui and Bella." The photos showed her blowing kisses to the children and seeming to show them some of the wildlife protection work she went down to South Africa, where she was raised, to do.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she acknowledged in a statement given to PEOPLE in June. "I can't wait for us to be together."