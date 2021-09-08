A Timeline of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Many Months Apart

In May, Princess Charlene (pictured here at a different event) left Monaco to support her South Africa Foundation's work in wildlife protection. The royal met with an anti-poaching unit in the field and offered her thanks "for keeping our wildlife and rhinos safe."

While abroad, the mother of two underwent surgery after her sinus lift and bone graft (performed prior to her May arrival in South Africa) became infected. Her health issues were cited when her appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 21 was abruptly canceled.

Later in the summer, Charlene would reveal that the serious ENT infection wouldn't allow her inner pressure to "equalize," meaning she couldn't fly above 20,000 feet for several months — including home to Monaco.