A Timeline of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Many Months Apart
Separated from her family since mid-May, Princess Charlene has been recovering in South Africa following a series of medical procedures intended to correct a previous ENT surgery — look back at how the couple has been spending their time apart
Merry Christmas from Monaco
Princess Charlene wished friends and followers a merry Christmas in 2020 with a carousel of celebratory candids featuring her husband Prince Albert and their 6-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.
The 43-year-old royal also gave fans another glimpse of her edgy new hairstyle, a "half hawk," with which she'd surprised onlookers at a Christmas gift event a week before.
Mourning a National Leader
The former Olympic swimmer, who grew up in South Africa and competed for her country at the 2000 Summer Olympics, paid her respects at the memorial for King Goodwill Zwelithini in March. The king of the Zulu nation died that month, and the memorial was held at the royal palace in Nongoma.
Family Easter
The princess posted a relaxed family photo ahead of the Easter weekend in April, showing Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella smiling for the camera while painting eggs with their mom and dad, 63.
Back to South Africa
In May, Princess Charlene (pictured here at a different event) left Monaco to support her South Africa Foundation's work in wildlife protection. The royal met with an anti-poaching unit in the field and offered her thanks "for keeping our wildlife and rhinos safe."
While abroad, the mother of two underwent surgery after her sinus lift and bone graft (performed prior to her May arrival in South Africa) became infected. Her health issues were cited when her appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 21 was abruptly canceled.
Later in the summer, Charlene would reveal that the serious ENT infection wouldn't allow her inner pressure to "equalize," meaning she couldn't fly above 20,000 feet for several months — including home to Monaco.
Visit from Her Husband and Kids
Prince Albert visited his wife with their two children in early June, reuniting at a private game reserve in the country's Kwazulu Natal district. Charlene posted a photo from the long-awaited reunion and captioned it simply with a heart.
Hopeful About Heading Home
In late June, Charlene (pictured in Monaco prior to this year) underwent a second corrective surgery to address the continued pain she was experiencing, which turned out to be the severe ear, nose and throat ailment. The June 23 procedure delayed her scheduled return to Monaco, ahead of her 10th wedding anniversary on July 1.
"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she told PEOPLE in a statement. "I can't wait for us to be together."
Speaking to South Africa Radio 702 during her anniversary month, the royal said she hoped to leave South Africa around the end of October, after another medical procedure amid the frustrating "waiting game."
Staying Connected
On the road to recovery, the princess said her spirits were always brightened by chats with her family.
"Spending time with Jacqui and Bella
making blankets for the crèche next door. Wish me luck 😂🙏" Charlene captioned a series of Instagram photos in July, showing her FaceTiming her twins while working on a service project.
In another photo, she panned the phone camera while standing before conservation posters that read "SAVE OUR ELEPHANTS" and "SAVE THE RHINO," presumably teaching her twins about the importance of wildlife protection.
Reunited!
In August, Charlene promoted rhinoceros conservation with a bold photo shoot and joyfully reunited with her husband and twins in South Africa following a major corrective surgery for her ongoing issues.
"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," she wrote of a photo with Albert, Jacques and Gabriella during the family's vacation to a safari resort in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region.
During their time apart, the princess teased that her daughter "decided to give herself a haircut!!!" and explained she did her best to correct the 6-year-old's handiwork.
"Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it," she joked of the trim on Instagram.
Ready to Return
Speaking with PEOPLE after visiting Charlene in South Africa, Prince Albert said his spouse was "eager" to head home after nearly fourth months away and voiced his hopes that it'll maybe even be able to happen sooner than initially expected.
"She's ready to come home," the royal told PEOPLE. He noted that the return date "depends on what her doctors say," and if her progress continued, Charlene could plan to travel as soon as September.
On September 1, the princess was hospitalized in South Africa "due to complications from a serious ENT infection," the palace said in a statement to PEOPLE.
"Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring," the official statement said.
Her condition was reported as stable as of September 3.