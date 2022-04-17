Princess Charlene Celebrates Easter with First Family Portrait Since Returning to Monaco
Princess Charlene is celebrating Easter with her family.
The royal — who was long separated from husband Prince Albert and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, due to ongoing health issues — spent the holiday at home.
In a photograph posted late Sunday afternoon on Princess Charlene's instagram account, the Monaco royals are pictured together in holiday whites with a bunny and a basket for Easter.
"Happy Easter ❤️," she simply captioned the family photo.
Charlene, 44, shared additional photos on her Instagram Story, including one of the family in the palace's private chapel celebrating Easter Mass with Père Penzo, the palace chaplain since 1958.
The photo session was held in the palace beside the small family swimming pool, which Prince Rainer III had installed in the garden. It is the first family portrait since August and the first photo released since informal poses in the palace courtyard were made in November celebrating Princess Charlene's return from South Africa.
Days after that portrait, Prince Albert, 64, revealed that his wife had gone off to seek medical assistance in a Swiss clinic.
The Princess returned to Monaco in early March continuing her treatment in the principality but has not been seen publicly and has not resumed her official functions.
Sunday's portrait was published just hours after Prince Albert was released from quarantine after testing positive a second time for COVID-19.